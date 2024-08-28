Advent of the Symphonina Charts at #1 on Billboard’s Traditional Classical Albums for the Week of August 31, 2024

Advent of the Symphonina: Spreading the Joy of Symphonic Music to Young Audiences Around the World

Symphonina Foundation Soars on Blilboard with New Album

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Symphonina Foundation is pleased to announce that its second album, “Advent of the Symphonina: Spreading the Joy of Symphonic Music to Young Audiences Around the World” has charted at #1 on Billboard’s Traditional Classical Albums for the week of August 31, 2024.

“This is a tremendous honor and a recognition of the appeal that Symphoninas have,” said Dr. David Fogel, CEO and co-founder of The Symphonina Foundation. The Symphonina is a new genre of symphonic music pioneered by Fogel, in which a complete symphony is presented in about 10-12 minutes, with 3 or 4 melodic movements, each playing in about the same time as a usual tune people would stream on their phones. “We’re creating something new in symphony music that is inviting young people and older people alike to come enjoy,” said Daniel Fisher, co-producer on the album. Gary Gray, co-founder of The Symphonina Foundation, and also co-producer on the album, offered “This is a remarkable achievement and testament to how the Symphonina Foundation is changing the classical music landscape to support the future of symphonic music for young people all around the world.”

Advent of the Symphonina features Symphoninas composed by 21-year-old Alexander Unseth (winner of the 2023 Best Symphonina of the Year Competition), 29-year-old Jordan Jinsoko (runner-up), as well as David Fogel and Daniel Fisher. Orchestras performing on the album include the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Budapest Scoring Orchestra, and the 2024 International Symphonina Orchestra, which comprises more than 30 young aspiring and elite professional players from around the world.

The London sessions were recorded at Abbey Road Studios (Ian Mulder, Tom Joiner, conducting). The Budapest sessions were conducted by Peter Illenyi, with David Fogel conducting the remote sessions for the International Symphonina Orchestra. The album is produced by David Fogel, Gary Gary, Daniel Fisher, and Gabriel Mulder, with David Fogel performing the lead mixing, assisted by Jordan Jinosko, and Gary Gray performing the final mastering.

The Symphonina Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission of promoting symphonic music to young audiences around the world. It holds an annual composer contest for the Best Symphonina of the Year, sponsors an annual album release, and sponsors The International Symphonina Orchestra – providing new opportunities for composers and players all over the globe.

The Symphonina Foundation reports that it is pursuing live performances of the Symphoninas on its first two albums as well as opportunities to place its music in film, television, and other media. Those interested in sync licensing opportunities should contact David Fogel directly.

About The Symphonina Foundation

The Symphonina Foundation has a mission to bring the joy of symphonic music to younger audiences around the world. The Symphonina Foundation was started in 2020, is 501(c)(3) approved, and is based in San Diego, California, USA. More information can be found at: https://symphonina.org/.

Media Contacts:

David Fogel, Ph.D.

david.fogel@symphonina.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.