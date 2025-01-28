Insigniam Consultant, Will Parish Selected for HillVets' Fellowship Program

Insigniam is proud to announce that Will Parish, a consultant and distinguished global team leader, has been selected for the HillVets LEAD Fellowship program.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam is proud to announce that Will Parish, a management consultant and distinguished global team leader, has been selected for the HillVets LEAD Fellowship program. This prestigious program aims to empower veterans with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed in leadership positions that impact national policy and public service.Mr. Parish brings over a decade of experience in global management, strategic relations, and innovative solutions, having worked at the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Navy. As a consultant at Insigniam, a leading global management consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, Mr. Parish collaborates with senior executives to achieve breakthrough results that drive lasting success for both organizations and their teams.Mr. Parish started his career as a Naval Flight Officer flying the F-14D and F/A-18F aboard aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf and went on to have a distinguished 21-year career in the Navy. He has also served as a Director, of U.S. Naval Forces Europe–Africa, positioned in Catania, Italy as well as Director, of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and as Congressional Advisor at the U.S. Department of State. Before joining Insigniam, he served as the Director, of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico.“I’m honored to be selected for the HillVets Fellowship program and look forward to collaborating with fellow emerging leaders who are committed to making a difference in public service,” said Mr. Parish. “The program presents a unique opportunity to further develop my leadership skills and contribute to transforming leadership practices across sectors.”The fellowship program provides an immersive curriculum that includes six events with renowned speakers, as well as continuous mentorship and networking opportunities. HillVets’ dynamic approach is designed to help participants grow as leaders, develop their professional brand, and foster lasting relationships within the HillVets community.About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.About HillVetsOur mission is to serve the community of veterans, service members, and supporters in our Nation’s Capitol with opportunity, mentorship, housing, peer support, and training in their pursuit of continued service in government. Through programs like the LEAD 2.0 Fellowship, HillVets nurtures the next generation of leaders who are committed to serving their country and making a meaningful impact in their communities.

