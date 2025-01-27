Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,670 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Statement on U.S. Senate Confirmation Of Gov. Kristi Noem and New Governor Larry Rhoden

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s statement on Saturday’s U.S. Senate confirmation of Gov. Kristi Noem to be U.S. Homeland Security Director and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden becoming South Dakota’s newest Governor:

“Congratulations to Gov. Kristi Noem on being confirmed as Homeland Security Director. She understands the need to keep America safe, address immigration, and secure the southern border to keep dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine from entering states. We look forward to working with her in her new position.

“Congratulations to South Dakota’s new Governor Larry Rhoden. I have known Larry since he welded our ranch branding irons more than a quarter of a century ago, and I have appreciated serving with him during the years.  As Attorney General, I look forward to continuing to work with him to make our State the best in the Nation.”  

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Statement on U.S. Senate Confirmation Of Gov. Kristi Noem and New Governor Larry Rhoden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more