Nutritional Products International Expands Infrastructure to Meet Growing Demand for American Distribution

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in bringing global health and wellness brands to the U.S. market, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its infrastructure as the company prepares for a surge in demand for American distribution.This strategic growth underscores NPI's commitment to supporting international brands entering the U.S. retail space.Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s growth and the opportunities presented by a robust U.S. economy under new leadership.Gould has sold millions into Walmart, 7/11, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, Menards, Walgreens, CVS, Target, GNC, and other big box home center chains, health, specialty, food and drug stores.“We applaud the efforts of our new administration to foster economic growth and strengthen domestic distribution channels,” said Gould. “This expansion reflects our confidence in the American market and our ability to meet the increasing needs of global companies seeking to establish themselves in the United States.”NPI’s infrastructure expansion includes investment in advanced technology, logistics, and personnel to streamline the onboarding and distribution process for international brands. The company’s innovative "Evolution of Distribution" system provides a seamless, cost-effective solution for brands to enter the competitive U.S. retail market.“Our goal has always been to simplify the process for our clients while delivering exceptional results,” said Gould. “This expansion enables us to scale our services, improve efficiency, and continue driving growth for our clients.”NPI’s expertise spans multiple categories, including dietary supplements, functional beverages, nutraceuticals, and skin-care products. With decades of experience, the company has established a strong reputation for its ability to navigate the complexities of U.S. retail and deliver measurable success for its clients.For more information about Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International, visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

