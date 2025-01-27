31 Featured Authors in Volume 3 of The Gifts of Pain Series Celebrate Book Launch on National Storytelling Week

The Gifts of Pain Book Series - Volume 3 - "The Gifts of Pain: 31 Uplifting Stories to Give You Comfort and Help You Cultivate Wisdom in Adversity” The Gifts of Pain Volume 3 - Featured Authors Read all author quotations @thegiftsofpain on Instagram Dr. Elayna Fernandez - Creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System of Transformational Storytelling Dame Lorena P. Frey, Featured Author in Vol 1, Vol 2, Vol 3, and upcoming Vol 4 and Vol 5 of The Gifts of Pain

Dr. Elayna Fernandez and 31 Featured Authors Celebrate the February 8th Book Launch of Volume 3 of The Gifts of Pain Series on National Storytelling Week

Elayna’s S.T.O.R.Y System has positively impacted me by helping me understand the art of storytelling and has shown me a better way to share my story without the fluff.” — Tony Jones

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Storyteller and Founder of the Transformational Storytellers Community , Dr. Elayna Fernández has announced the latest book in The Gifts of Pain Series , a collection of short daily stories and reflections to help readers accelerate healing during hardship and adversity.“The Gifts of Pain: 31 Uplifting Stories to Give You Comfort and Help You Cultivate Wisdom in Adversity” is slated to release on February 8, 2025, to celebrate National Storytelling Week, marking the third volume in the series of multi-author series under Dr. Fernández’s guidance.In The Gifts of Pain, 31 storytellers of diverse backgrounds and walks of life bare their souls and bravely share their raw real-life stories to help readers transform their life and tap into their true worth and potential.Using Elayna Fernández's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System, each story is an empowering deep dive into a journey of self-discovery, so the reader can build inner resilience, strength, and peace daily, no matter what they are going through right now.Dr. Fernández created the S.T.O.R.Y. framework almost 2 decades ago and she uses it to “empower impact-centered leaders to become transformational storytellers.” She worked with each author in consciously crafting these real-life narratives and the interactive activities to implement the lessons they learned.“If you’ve been through trauma, tragedy, and turmoil, this meaningful collaboration was created with you in mind. Each chapter will provide wisdom, practical tools, and steps to healing your suffering and moving on with grace, wisdom, personal power, and growth,” Fernández shares.The third installment book continues to shine a light on taboo topics that may be triggering, such as sexual violence, familial violence, chronic disease, discrimination, self-harming behaviors, abortion, terminal illness, death, eating disorders, suicide, mental illness, bullying, poverty, gun violence, shame, addiction and substance misuse, autism, pornography, sexual harassment, exploitation, assault in the workplace, and imprisonment.“It’s a labor of love,” says Fernández, “and like with any gestation process, it can be challenging and painful, at times, but the result is miraculous.”Dr. Fernández spoke fondly of the featured authors in this volume of The Gifts of Pain series, and gave us a peek at their individual chapters, in their own words:Lesia Davidson, story author of “From Defeat to Triumph,” shared that her story “will help individuals who faced or are facing bullying, or need inspiration to find their own voice.” She hopes readers "know the importance of standing up for themself and others, garner the power of community, and utilize the support systems available to overcome adversity."Kris Hapgood, story author of “From Suffering to Vitality,” commented that her story will “touch the heart and soul of people who are frustrated with their lives and their lack of wellness.” Her aim is that readers "will feel empowered so that they can be their own advocates when it comes to their health and wellness."Kaleigh J. Urbanek, story author of “From Desisting to Existing,” and the youngest author in this volume, hopes to help people stuck in situations they feel like they can’t escape; specifically young girls in misogynistic situations.” As a 13-year-old, she shares the message that “‘traditional’ doesn’t mean ‘better.’”Sharmeen Yousaf, story author of “From Losing to Loving,” tells us that her story will help "anyone struggling with unspoken love or regret." She encourages readers to "connect deeply with those they care about before it’s too late."Dawn Richard, story author of “From Broken-hearted to Beloved,” assured that her chapter will help "people who have experienced heartbreak in their intimate partnership, marriage, or family of origin." She hopes the reader will "begin to heal their emotional and psychological wounds and rediscover love within themselves."Uzma Makhdoom, story author of “From Pain to Purpose,” aims "to help preteens, teens, and young adults as she speaks out against bullying, abuse, and the stigma surrounding mental health topics." She hopes people can "advocate for each other and do their own research."Nelanthini Rajesan, story author of “From Darkness to Radiance,” assures her story “will resonate with women who feel trapped by societal expectations, struggle with self-doubt, feel like they're 'not good enough', and are living their lives to please others, rather than themselves.” She hopes to “inspire others to break free from limiting beliefs, embrace their individuality, live authentically, and create a life that truly reflects their values and passions.”Tony Jones, story author of “From Mental Bondage to Mental Toughness,” comments that his story will “provide readers with practical strategies to develop mental toughness and resilience, empowering them to navigate life's challenges more effectively.” He wants the reader to “recognize the difference between resilience and mental bondage,” as he encourages them to “break free from limiting beliefs and cultivate a more positive outlook on life.”Mirella Acebo, story author of “From Emotional Mom to Spirit-Led Mom,” tells us her story “is here to encourage women, especially moms, as they navigate the emotional ups and downs of life and motherhood.” She hopes the reader “feels less alone in her journey and to draw inspiration from the wisdom and experiences of Bible moms who came before us.”Rummana Syeda, story author of “From Heartbreak to Joy,” shared that her story is for “those suffering from the loss of a loved one and looking to find the light within that they may have once lost.” She hopes the reader will know “ that inner conflict is normal, but the loud voice inside quiets down once you listen to what they are saying and accept them.”Carla J. Lewis, story author of “From Business Breakdown to Leadership Breakthrough,” wrote her story “for anyone who’s going through change, whether they’re leading a team or just trying to figure out the next steps in their personal life. It’s meant to be a companion for those moments when change feels overwhelming.” She hopes that readers will “walk away feeling more empowered, to feel okay with their humanness, and realize they’re not alone in this journey.”Todd Krause, story author of “From Lost to Found,” shared that his story “will help business owners” and “ will show the reader how a strong community inside of businesses benefits the business and the world in which it operates.”Ashley Hurjak, story author of “From Sorrow to Success,” told us that her story “is for anyone struggling with exclusion and betrayal” and “will resonate deeply with young people navigating the highs and lows of school life.” She hopes that readers “life's hardest moments often plant the seeds for a fulfilling and thriving future.”Ruchi Lamba, story author of “From From Helplessness to Acceptance,” shared that her story is a “transformation through resilient acceptance that “will help parents and caregivers of children with special needs.” She hopes “readers will realize that even in life’s toughest moments, pain can be transformed into power, and struggle into clarity and growth.”Margie Simms, story author of “From Secrecy to Freedom,” commented that her story “helps those who have kept a painful secret tucked away from others because of the unknown fears of what others might think and say.” She hopes that readers will “realize there is freedom and healing when the chains that bind you to your secret are cut off from revealing your secret.”Lorena P. Frey, story author of “From Perceived Loss to Promoting Hope,” shared that her story “will help military families, especially spouses, and children, cope with the uncertainty and anxiety that comes with deployments and provides them with tools to create l a sense of connection despite physical distance.” She hopes readers “will be inspired to promote hope and resilience in their own military communities.”Olivia Bergeron, story author of “From Angry Mom to Calm Mom,” assured that her story will help “frustrated mothers stuck in repeated power struggles with their children, who don’t see another path.” She hopes the reader “will come away with a simple, easy-to-implement strategy that will make parenting easier and lead to more harmonious families.”Kristen Matthews Frey, story author of “From Despair to Redemption,” shares that her story will “help soldiers facing the challenges of sexual assault or harassment and seeking guidance on beginning their healing journey.” She hopes readers will “gain a deeper understanding of the perspective and experiences of individuals seeking support.”Selena Wright, story author of “From Numbness to a Full Life,” commented that her story of “healing from a disease that most people would not believe is possible” is for “those who are ready to feel deeply and heal themselves holistically.”James Marlin, story author of “From Poison to Perspective,” assured that his story “can help anyone who is struggling with addiction, anyone who is stuck, focussing on their past mistakes or who finds it hard to admit they are wrong.” He hopes that readers use his concepts to find relief from “a lot of the burden and stress from their lives and catapult their lives to a much better place.”Jacquie A. McIver, story author of “From Transformative Shock to Deeper Love,” tells us her story is “for anyone struggling with negative thoughts and those who feel weighed down, thinking their hardships are their fault or a punishment from the Lord.” She hopes that readers “walk away with a deep understanding that God’s love can bring peace and transformation to anyone’s life.”Amy Armstrong, story author of “From Battles to Boundaries,” shares that her story is for “anyone ready to break out of people-pleasing for good.” She hopes readers “will challenge themselves to be honest with themselves and others and understand that stepping into their power and completely and healing from their tragic past is possible for anyone.”Carmen Paredes, story author of “From Burnout to Breakthrough,” assures that her story “will help working parents or driven professionals who struggle to find a balance between their ambition and their well-being and experiencing burnout." She hopes that readers will “feel inspired to reassess their definitions of success.”Amy Koford, story author of “From Self-Critical to Self-Love,” tells us her story of becoming a hypnotist is aimed at “teenagers and adults who are self-critical.” She hopes the reader “will gain the important insight that who they are and have always been underneath is so much more than what they previously believed and that connecting to their greatness is a far better way for them to live.”Kanchan Bhaskar, story author of “From Victim to Tigress,” commented that her story is for “those who are affected by toxic relationships and gaslighting.” She hopes readers will develop the “courage to unshackle themselves from their perpetrators and live a meaningful and purposeful life.”Lisa Gunsberg, story author of “From Childhood Trauma to Transformation,” shares that her story "will help those who are struggling with loss and grief, especially one experienced during childhood.” She added that her chapter "gives the reader access to three of her favorite coaching steps that she also used to heal and transform her own life and become the empowered person" she is today. She hopes readers will “understand how unresolved grief is sabotaging their decisions, as well as its long-term implications on their health, relationships, and even their earning potential.”Claudia Lorant, story author of “From Trauma to Triumph,” said her story “helps trauma survivors, especially women, who are seeking to heal and reclaim their authentic power.” She aims to have readers “realize that they can transcend their past traumas, reframe their perspectives, and unlock an empowered, purposeful life.”Christina Kopaczewski, story author of “From Relinquished to Redefined,” shared that her story “will help empower women walking through various forms of abuse in their marriage.” She hopes readers will be inspired to “rise victorious in circumstances meant to defeat them.”Alinnete Casiano, story author of “From Shattered Beginnings to Breaking Barriers,” tells us that her story “will help anyone who would like to overcome self-doubt, and lead with purpose in personal and professional life.” She hopes her readers “embrace emotional intelligence and resilience, so they can build a life rich in purpose, strength, and meaningful relationships.”Cheryl Armstrong, story author of “From Locked Up to Living Life,” commented that her story “will help anyone who is held back by things in their life that keep them from pursuing their best life.” She hopes that the reader will "take away a feeling of hope that they can make lasting changes and live a happier, mentally healthier life.”Susan J. Ryan, story author of “From Overwhelmed to Confident,” said her story will help family caregivers, and she hopes that readers understand that “family caregivers have support and solutions all around them. There is hope. They aren’t alone.”To connect with the featured authors, visit @thegiftsofpain on Instagram and follow #thegiftsofpain hashtag.Why should someone buy The Gifts of Pain book? Author Lesia Davidson shares that “This book offers a powerful reminder that even in our darkest moments, we hold the potential to create something beautiful almost magical.”And author Dawn Richard gives us five compelling reasons to invest in this book series:* We see ourselves, or someone we know, in the stories of heartache, fear, despair, suffering, guilt, anger, and sadness.* We witness opportunities for healing, growth, and transformation in the messages of love, hope, joy, peace, compassion, acceptance, and forgiveness of both self and others.* We feel connected in our pain and in our healing.* We recognize our similarities are greater than our differences.* We learn there are gifts in every painful situation we experience, if we look closely, learn from the lessons, grow from the blessings, and evolve into better versions of ourselves along the way.The Gifts of Pain series is available on Amazon . Make sure to get Volume 3 on book launch day – February 8th, 2025.About The Gifts of PainThe Gifts of Pain book series is a must-read collection of real-life, power-packed, bite-sized stories from 31 authors of diverse backgrounds and walks of life who integrated Dr. Elayna Fernández's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System of Transformational Storytelling to vulnerably and bravely share their most painful experiences and the practical tools they used to transform them into personal growth and positive change. To learn how to become an author in the series and join the private Transformational Storytellers community, visit thegiftsofpain.com.About Dr. Elayna FernándezAs an award-winning Story Strategist for over two decades, creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, and founder of the Transformational Storytellers community, Dr. Elayna Fernández supports impact-centered leaders in crafting, telling, and using their stories to empower audiences to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole. She’s often featured on global media and global stages, including TEDx and the United Nations, and has been honored with The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA, a Woman of Influence, and one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders by SUCCESS Magazine. Connect at thepositivemom.com/ef and follow her @thepositivemom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.