Ancillare Enhances Cold Chain Management Services for Clinical Trial Supplies

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ancillare, the global leader in clinical trial supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Cold Chain Management services, specifically designed to ensure the safe handling and transport of temperature-sensitive supplies and equipment in clinical trials.Recognizing the critical nature of temperature-sensitive products in clinical research, Ancillare is committed to maintaining precise refrigerated temperatures throughout the entire supply chain. This new service offering extends beyond transportation; it includes sourcing of the item, customs clearances, monitoring product expiry, and providing robust inventory management. These features are designed to guarantee the highest standards of quality, integrity and efficiency throughout the supply chain.“Our enhanced Cold Chain Management services are a testament to Ancillare’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the clinical trial supply chain,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro , CEO at Ancillare. “By offering a fully integrated approach that covers every aspect of the process - from sourcing to handling, storage, and transportation - we ensure that all products remain in optimal condition, while meeting stringent global regulatory requirements. This enables our Sponsors to avoid delays and disruptions that could negatively impact clinical trials.”Ancillare’s comprehensive cold chain services help Sponsors achieve significant cost savings, optimize resource allocation, reduce risks, and improve overall coordination throughout the supply chain.For more information about Ancillare and its Cold Chain Management services, visit ancillare.com or contact us About AncillareAncillare is a full-service clinical trial supply partner that Life Sciences companies of all sizes, and at all development stages, rely on. From startup to closeout, and from supply sourcing to equipment reclamation and study disposition, we are the pioneers in clinical trial ancillary supply consulting and management, experienced in the full spectrum of clinical trial life cycle variables.The Ancillare Team leverages extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and subject-matter experts in research, procurement, operations, logistics, and regulatory matters to create tailored clinical supply and equipment programs for the most demanding Phase I-IV clinical research.We help executives achieve better operational efficiency at all levels of the trial value chain. Simplifying and streamlining supply processes —that's our specialty. Reduced costs. Expedited cycle times. Risk well-managed. The benefits are measurable, but the results are invaluable.To learn more, visit us at ancillare.com

