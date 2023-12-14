TouchPoint Medical Appoints Simpatico Studios as Agency of Record
Leading global medical technology and healthcare provider partner joins forces with award-winning healthcare agency.
Simpatico's expertise in the healthcare marketing arena will help us connect with our target audience effectively.”ODESSA, FL, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint Medical, a leading global healthcare solutions provider serving hospitals and sub-acute care centers, has named Simpatico Studios agency of record, the companies announced today.
— Michelle Keyser, Marketing Manager, TouchPoint Medical
Under the new agreement, Simpatico Studios, a healthcare marketing agency known for its track record of building global healthcare brands and driving top-line revenue, will implement TouchPoint Medical's comprehensive marketing strategy. Simpatico will be responsible for supporting TouchPoint's digital and industry-centric marketing tactics, securing ad placements, and designing new sales collateral and thought leadership materials. The agency will also consult on TouchPoint's brand marketing strategy to help the company stay ahead of changing industry, technological, and economic trends.
Michelle Keyser, Marketing Manager at TouchPoint Medical, said, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Simpatico Studios. During the year we've spent working together so far, it became clear we share the same commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Simpatico's expertise in the healthcare marketing arena will help us connect with our target audience effectively."
Simpatico Studios expressed equal excitement over the collaboration. "This partnership aligns with one of our core business goals: to drive growth and success in the healthcare industry,” said Jill T. Whiskeyman, CEO, Simpatico Studios. “We’re proud to have earned an expanded role with TouchPoint, and look forward to putting our innovative and creative marketing strategies to work."
In advertising and marketing, an agency of record (AOR) contract denotes an agreement wherein one agency is authorized to purchase advertising time (for audio and video advertising), or advertising space (for print and digital advertising), on behalf of a client. AOR contracts generally confer preference by the client on the same agency for tactical support and execution of the client’s advertising and marketing strategies.
Terms of the AOR contract between Simpatico Studios and TouchPoint Medical were not disclosed.
ABOUT TOUCHPOINT MEDICAL
TouchPoint Medical is a global provider of innovative and intuitive healthcare technology and solutions that assist facilities in the delivery of exceptional patient care. The company offers a full portfolio of mobile workstations, medical carts, wall-mounted workstations, medication management systems, telehealth solutions, and digital point-of-care tools designed to optimize the workflow process for caregivers. With locations in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America, TouchPoint Medical is uniquely positioned to serve healthcare facilities at scale worldwide.
For more information, visit www.touchpointmed.com.
ABOUT SIMPATICO STUDIOS
Simpatico Studios is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in evidence-based healthcare marketing strategies, marketing program management, and global healthcare sales support. The agency provides innovative and creative solutions that help healthcare organizations achieve their business goals and improve patient outcomes. The company also operates publishing and entertainment business units, each calibrated toward producing commercially successful media product and service lines.
For more information about Simpatico Studios, please visit www.simpaticostudios.com.
