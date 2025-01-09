Pershing Technologies, Using Innovative AV Technology, Completes Series of Projects Across Diverse Industries

Pershing Tech is a specialty AV Consulting firm for private and public sector organizations Auditorium outfitted with custom AV technologies by Pershing Tech.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pershing Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge audiovisual (AV) solutions, today announced its team successfully completed a series of high-profile AV projects throughout 2024. The AV contracts spanned both private- and public-sector organizations, and included well-known names in entertainment, corporate, and government. The projects, which required expertise in designing, implementing, and supporting complex AV systems , have already enhanced communication, collaboration, and entertainment experiences for executive leadership teams and associates numbering in the thousands worldwide."These successful projects demonstrate Pershing Technologies' commitment to delivering innovative and tailored AV solutions across a wide range of global industries," said Eric Echols, Vice President of Technology at Pershing Technologies. "We are proud to partner with our clients to create immersive and engaging experiences that enhance communication, collaboration, and entertainment."StudiosPershing Technologies designed and commissioned a range of audio and video production studios for executive and corporate use, live-streaming, and podcasting. These studios facilitate internal and external messaging, media appearances, and content creation. The studios feature advanced audio systems, video systems, digital backdrops, and production lighting, enabling high-quality productions.Auditoriums and Event SpacesIn auditoriums and event spaces of varying sizes, Pershing Technologies implemented programs with comprehensive AV capabilities, including intercom, IFB, video production switching and routing, audio mixing and processing, recording, captioning, assisted listening systems, press outputs, simultaneous interpretation, and theatrical lighting. These systems cater to diverse event types, from small presentations to large-scale conferences.Retail and Entertainment VenuesPershing Technologies brought immersive AV experiences to retail and entertainment venues, including a bowling alley, steakhouse, beer garden, taco restaurant, VIP event space, and an ice rink. The installations included digital signage, zoned sound systems, outdoor movie screening venues, and specialty lighting design, creating engaging and vibrant atmospheres.Cruise Ship EntertainmentPershing Technologies supported a major entertainment cruise line in upgrading its entertainment video systems across multiple venues, including a Broadway-style theater, restaurant, bar, and family lounge. The project involved media server programming, content management, vendor coordination, video wall content programming, and commissioning. Notably, the Broadway-style theater features automated projection mapping and dynamic scenery with large onstage dvLED displays, while the family lounge boasts a curved dvLED wall with over 8 million pixels.Command Center for a United States Government AgencyUsing their design expertise, Pershing Technologies completed another state-of-the-art command center for a government agency. The center features a knowledge wall with two large direct-view LED video walls and ten LCD displays, enabling the monitoring and analysis of critical information. The center also includes a conference microphone system, video teleconferencing integration, USB bridging, closed captioning, multiple security classification capabilities, video routing, and audio/video recording.

