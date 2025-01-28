MELTRIC® to Showcase Advanced Electrical Plugs & Receptacles for Baggage Handling Systems at IABSC 2025 BHS Summit

MELTRIC will exhibit at the IABSC 2025 Annual BHS Summit: Navigating NextGen Solutions. January 28-29, Embassy Suites DFW Airport North Hotel, table space #9.

Our devices provide maintenance teams with a secure and efficient means of connecting and disconnecting conveyor motors and other baggage handling equipment.” — Bridgette Davidson, Regional Sales Manager – South

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRICCorporation, a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions, announces its participation in the International Association of Baggage System Companies (IABSC) 2025 Annual BHS Summit: Navigating NextGen Solutions. The event will be held January 28-29 at the Embassy Suites DFW Airport North Hotel, where MELTRIC will exhibit at table space #9.The IABSC BHS Summit is the premier gathering for baggage handling system professionals, bringing together industry leaders to explore cutting-edge solutions that enhance airport operations. MELTRIC will demonstrate how its UL-Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles featuring proprietary DECONTACTOR™ technology deliver superior safety and reliability for baggage handling systems and airport conveyor applications.MELTRIC's innovative electrical solutions are specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of airport baggage handling systems. A key advantage of MELTRIC's devices is their compliance with NEC 513, which allows installation above the 18-inch level and eliminates the need for explosion-proof plugs. This compliance significantly simplifies installation while maintaining the highest safety standards in airport environments."Our Switch-Rated technology represents a significant advancement for baggage handling system operations," said Bridgette Davidson, Regional Sales Manager – South, at MELTRIC Corporation. "By combining the safety of a switch with integrated arc flash protection, our devices provide maintenance teams with a secure and efficient means of connecting and disconnecting conveyor motors and other baggage handling equipment."MELTRIC's Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles offer several features crucial for baggage handling applications:• Dead-front construction that prevents exposure to live parts, ensuring maintenance worker safety• Quick connect/disconnect capability that minimizes system downtime during maintenance• Silver-nickel contacts that resist tarnishing and ensure reliable conductivity• Spring-loaded, butt-style contacts that maintain optimal connection force• Watertight 4X/IP69/IP69K and/or 3R ratings for operation in challenging airport environments• Temperature resistance from -40°F to 140°F• Optional pilot contacts for remote monitoring and control• Integrated lockout-tagout capabilitySummit attendees are invited to visit table space #9 to experience firsthand how MELTRIC's electrical solutions can enhance the safety and efficiency of their baggage handling operations while ensuring compliance with relevant electrical codes and standards.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its revolutionary products, please visit www.meltric.com About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

