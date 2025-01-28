Streamline Brands Unveils the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise

Innovative Program Promises Lifesaving Water Safety Skills Within One Year, Supported by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Brands , the largest global operator and franchisor of swim schools, with a network that includes brands like SafeSplash Swim School, Swimtastic, Saf-T-Swim, AquaKids, SwimLabs, and Miller Swim School, is excited to introduce the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to ensure children gain crucial self-rescue skills and water safety confidence. The program promises that children aged 4+ enrolled in Beginner 2–4 group lessons will develop the necessary water safety techniques within one year of consistent attendance. If this milestone is not achieved, participants will receive up to two additional months of lessons at no cost to help them succeed.The S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise tackles the common question, "How long does it take for a child to learn to swim?" by offering a clear, structured plan built on a proven curriculum. Unlike open-ended swim programs, this initiative sets a new standard with outcome-driven lessons and clear timelines. Streamline Brands commits to achieving milestones within a year, offering up to two additional months of free lessons if goals aren't met. This ensures student success while providing parents peace of mind - more than a swim program, it’s a commitment to safety, confidence, and clarity.Supported by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) , Streamline Brands’ initiative reinforces a commitment to addressing the childhood drowning epidemic. Together, they are providing families with access to vital education, resources, and programs that focus on water safety. This underscores how the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise is an important part of a larger, life-saving effort to teach children the skills and confidence they need to stay safe in the water while also raising water safety awareness for families everywhere."By teaching children essential self-rescue and swimming skills while also educating and raising awareness about water safety, this initiative is a critical step in saving lives and ensuring that families feel more secure and safer around all kinds of water. We are honored to partner with Streamline Brands in making this vision a reality while safeguarding more children and families across the country,” said Alissa Magrum, Interim Executive Director of the NDPA.The program focuses on teaching 10 essential swimming and self-rescue skills, like floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming effectively to safety. These practical techniques help young swimmers build confidence and prepare them to handle real-life water situations safely.The curriculum is carefully designed for children aged four and older enrolled in Beginner 2–4 group classes. Lessons are age-appropriate and focus on building essential water safety skills. Students progress step by step, working toward mastering critical techniques like self-rescue. The program concludes with a water safety test that evaluates each swimmer’s ability to perform these life-saving skills.“Practice makes progress, and the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to fostering water safety and confidence,” said Chris Harkness, President of Streamline Brands. “The initiative ensures that every child is equipped with lifesaving skills, providing peace of mind for families.”To ensure steady progress, regular attendance is essential. Swimmers who miss fewer than four lessons, excluding facility closures, without making them up will qualify for the complimentary lessons. Make-up lessons are available to help maintain momentum.Streamline Brands has built a reputation for offering personalized instruction delivered by nurturing and expert instructors in state-of-the-art facilities. Through programs like the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, the school continues to uphold its mission of promoting water safety while fostering a lifelong love of swimming.To learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and explore participating locations, visit https://www.safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise. # # #About Streamline BrandsStreamline Brands promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, Streamline Brands aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

