Mississippi is enhancing career and technical education programs at 10 high schools and districts statewide, aiming to better prepare students for success in high-demand industries and post-secondary education pathways.

This year’s awards focus on manufacturing, industrial maintenance, energy, and construction programs, strategically aligning with local industries’ workforce needs. Since 2024, Mississippi has invested over $2.2 million in 35 recipients statewide through these efforts.

“Strong career preparation starts long before a diploma is in hand,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, Executive Director at AccelerateMS. “With this investment, our state continues to prioritize workforce development, providing students with early access to essential skills that align with local job market demands.”

The EquipMS Grant program, established by House Bill 588 in 2023 as part of the Mississippi K-12 Workforce Development Grant initiative, provides funding to modernize, replace, or enhance priority career and technical education programs in Mississippi public schools.

The Larry Summers Career and Technical Center in Yazoo City, a grant recipient, serves a community whose economy relies on agriculture, manufacturing, and food processing, sustained by skilled industrial maintenance professionals. Director Yolanda Strong highlights the importance of training programs in welding, fabrication, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC to meet the region’s growing industrial and residential demands.

“Funding for the industrial maintenance program is not just an investment in education—it’s an investment in the future of Yazoo City’s economy,” she said. “By supporting this program, the state is fostering economic resilience and empowering the region’s workforce to thrive in high-demand, high-impact careers.”

Through this year’s awards, the following high schools and districts will be able to expand career and technical opportunities:

School County Program Total Awarded Larry Summers

Career and Technical Center Yazoo Industrial Maintenance $48,099.35 Monroe County Career and Technical Center Monroe HVAC Tech I and II $67,165.00 Jackson County Technology Center Jackson Pipefitting & Shipfitting $28,675.00 South Delta Vocational Center Sharkey Industrial Maintenance $52,750.00 South Pike Career and Technical Center Pike Welding $55,487.00 Madison Career and Technical Center Madison Electrical $130,000.00 Smith County School District Career-Tech Center Smith Unmanned Systems Technology and Diesel Service Technology $48,007.66 Marshall County Career and Technical Education Center Marshall Advanced Manufacturing $139,184.00 Millsaps Career and

Technical Center Oktibbeha Welding $25,050.00 Simpson County Technical Center Simpson HVAC $40,350.00

AccelerateMS serves the people and businesses of Mississippi by developing and deploying workforce strategies to connect individuals with transformative, high-paying careers. By leveraging resources and partnering with organizations that hold complementary missions, AccelerateMS effectuates positive change, creating sustained individual, community, and statewide economic prosperity.

