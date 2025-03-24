Mar 24, 2025 - MDA News Choctaw County

Lumber producer creating 40 jobs

Project represents corporate investment of more than $120 million

Jackson, Miss. (Feb. 3, 2025) – Southeastern Timber Products is expanding its operations in Ackerman. The project represents a corporate investment of $123.4 million and will create 40 new jobs.

Southeastern Timber Products is a family-owned-and-operated manufacturer of southern yellow pine lumber, timber and decking products. The company is expanding its Ackerman sawmill to increase production capacity from 120 million board feet per year to 300 million board feet per year. To facilitate the project, Southeastern Timber Products will install a new sawmill line, new dry kilns and storage facilities.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Choctaw County also is assisting with the project.

Southeastern Timber Products expects to fill the 40 new jobs within the next two years.

QUOTES

“Southeastern Timber’s expansion speaks volumes about the special things happening in Mississippi. Mississippians are proud of our state’s manufacturing capabilities, and we’re excited to see the increased demand for them. This multi-million-dollar investment and these 40 new jobs are a massive win for Choctaw County, and it’s a remarkable way to start the new year.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“This project not only strengthens Southeastern Timber’s long-term relationship with Mississippi, it also brings 40 new opportunities to the people of Choctaw County and the surrounding area. This $123.4 million investment will enhance the company’s operations and encourage future growth, both of which benefit the local workforce and economy for generations. MDA appreciates the Southeastern Timber team for once again choosing Mississippi to continue the company’s legacy of producing top-quality lumber, timber and wood products.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“Today’s announcement enables us to further invest in our people, customers and local community. We greatly appreciate the Mississippi government’s support of all strategic investments that will help us by continuing to grow STP’s capacity to 300 million board feet per year.” – Tolko Industries U.S. Ltd. Vice President David Manley

“Southeastern Timber Products is an outstanding corporate citizen. We are very fortunate to have them in our community. They are making a tremendous investment in our county and our people. We appreciate their confidence in us and are proud to have them here. Forestry is one of the most important industries in our area. This project creates jobs for our people and a new market for our forest products. This benefits our landowners and those in surrounding counties. Our state leaders have worked to make Mississippi attractive to businesses, and our local government is doing the same.” – Joey Stephenson, President, Choctaw County Board of Supervisors, District 1

Click here for more information.