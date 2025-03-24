Mar 24, 2025 - MDA News Lauderdale County

Project will be one of the largest hyperscale data center developments in the southeast and Compass’ first campus in the region

At full fit-out, the campus will represent a $10 billion investment and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs

Jackson, Miss. (Jan. 9, 2025) – Dallas-based Compass Datacenters, a multinational data center developer, is locating its next hyperscale data center campus in Meridian. The campus will consist of eight data centers that will be constructed over an eight-year period.

Upon occupancy, Compass Datacenters’ campus will represent an investment of $10 billion, including future tenants’ information technology equipment. The campus also will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Compass Datacenters builds single-tenant, hyperscale data center campuses. The large-scale campuses built by Compass are designed to last for more than 100 years and create economies of scale to support local businesses and jobs.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation. MDA also will certify Compass Datacenters as a data center operator, which will provide the company with 10-year state income and franchise tax exemptions, as well as a sales and use tax exemption on construction materials, equipment and software and hardware replacements. The city of Meridian, Lauderdale County and electrical utility provider Mississippi Power Company also are assisting with the project. Mississippi Power will supply approximately 500 megawatts of power to the facility.

Data centers are a new type of utility, as critical to our day-to-day lives as power and water.

These large-scale buildings house and power numerous computer servers, which run the applications and services made possible online including business applications, online shopping, entertainment streaming, email services, digital file storage and more.

To learn more, go to compassdatacenters.com.

QUOTES

“This $10 billion megadeal is huge for Lauderdale County and the entire state as we continue an impressive economic development streak that is unprecedented in Mississippi. Through our pro-business policies and favorable business environment, we continue to establish our state as an ideal location for high-tech developments by providing the resources needed for innovation and growth. I thank the Compass Datacenters team for its well-placed confidence in our people and in our business climate, which will provide ample opportunities for the company and the residents of Meridian and Lauderdale County now and for generations to come.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Compass Datacenters’ multi-billion investment in Meridian marks yet another monumental economic development win for Mississippi, and it is the result of many factors that position our state as a hub for these high-tech projects. Speed to market, the availability of a shovel-ready site in Meridian I-20/59 Industrial Park and the capabilities of Mississippi Power were key to Compass Datacenters choosing Lauderdale County. The economic development team in Mississippi is second to none, and we are excited to continue bringing great job opportunities to the citizens of our great state.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“We are looking forward to building our next campus in Meridian. We appreciate the time and effort Mississippi Development Authority, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Mississippi Power have invested with us to bring this project to fruition and look forward to bringing good-paying jobs and economic benefits to the region for decades to come.” – AJ Byers, President and Chief Development Officer, Compass Datacenters

“Since meeting the Compass Datacenter folks in February 2024, it has been one exciting experience. First, we need to thank Mississippi Power for bringing Compass to us. Mississippi Power’s investment in a substation for the I-20/59 Industrial Park, along with Lauderdale County’s ability to work with the Mississippi Legislature for a $4 million site grant, an additional MDA site grant and the city of Meridian’s water/sewer investment years ago, truly made this site a speed to market option for Compass. Thank you Compass Datacenters for selecting Meridian, Lauderdale County for your Mississippi campus.” – East Mississippi Business Development Corporation President Bill Hannah

“Mississippi Power has been an integral part of the economic development effort to bring more jobs and industries to our state for nearly a century. Mississippi Power has the generating power to support a growing Mississippi while maintaining reliable service for our customers. Our company is proud to be a part of the strategic team that delivered this significant investment to East Mississippi.” – Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson

