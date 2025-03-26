Mar 26, 2025 - Governor Reeves Iuka, MS

JACKSON, Miss. – Building on record transformative investments in economic development and infrastructure, Governor Tate Reeves today announced a new $12,857,143 initiative to upgrade the Yellow Creek State Inland Port in Iuka, Mississippi. This investment strengthens Mississippi’s role as a critical transportation hub, enhancing multimodal commerce along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and strengthening Mississippi’s waterway network spanning 17 states and 14 major river systems.

“This investment is a vital step in modernizing our port infrastructure and ensuring that Mississippi remains competitive in the global marketplace,” Governor Reeves said. “By renovating and expanding a key inland port, we are not only doubling its operational capacity but also reducing shipping costs and increasing efficiency—benefiting local businesses, creating jobs, and further solidifying Mississippi’s economic future.”

Key Project Enhancements Include:

• Extensive Dock Renovation and Expansion:

– Renovation of the existing 400-foot transload dock and additional 212 feet to handle increased loads.

• Critical Infrastructure Upgrades:

– Installation of four new mooring cells and essential rail modifications to streamline intermodal transfers across water, rail, and truck networks.

– Upgrades to concrete pavement to support increased freight tonnage.

– 700-ton material handling crane that will double the current lift capacity, significantly cutting barge processing times.

Funding for this project is provided through ARC’s Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), which aims to drive large-scale, regional economic transformation through multi-state collaborative projects across Appalachia. ARC is investing $9,000,000 which is being matched by $2,500,000 in Mississippi State Multimodal Infrastructure Fund and $1,357,143 from the Yellow Creek State Port Authority.

Strategically located near the confluence of the Tennessee River and the Tombigbee Waterway, Yellow Creek Port offers an efficient, cost-effective gateway to the Gulf of Mexico. This connectivity enables economies of scale for production facilities across the region, linking the Gulf with markets throughout the Appalachian Region and beyond.

“By investing in our port infrastructure, we are setting the stage for a new era of economic transformation in Mississippi and the entire Appalachian Region,” Governor Reeves added. “This project exemplifies our commitment to creating resilient, future-ready infrastructure that drives job growth and attracts new investment.”

