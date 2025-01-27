Former Allen County Regional Transit Authority Executive Director Indicted on Theft, Other Counts

COLUMBUS — The Allen County Grand Jury returned an indictment against the former executive director of the Allen County Regional Transit Authority over the alleged theft of nearly $27,000, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Sheila F. Haney faces seven total felony counts, including theft in office, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud, under the indictment filed in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after discrepancies were identified related to the proceeds from the sale of salvage vehicles and, separately, Haney’s expense reports.

Haney was contracted to serve as executive director of the Allen County Regional Transit Authority beginning in September 2012 and hired as a full-time employee in September 2019. She left the position in February 2020.

SIU attorneys and Auditor Faber were appointed by the Allen County Prosecutor to serve as special prosecutors on the case.

