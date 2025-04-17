Finding for Recovery of $4,523.76 Issued Against Former Lincoln Heights Clerk over Incorrect Vacation and Sick Leave Payout

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $4,523.76 was issued Thursday against a former clerk for the Village of Lincoln Heights in Hamilton County over an incorrect vacation and sick leave payout.

The finding against Rita Watson was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Watson ended her service with the village in December 2021 and was paid for an incorrect total of accrued sick leave and vacation leave at an incorrect hourly rate.

Watson, along with former Finance Director Donna Pope and her bonding company, are jointly and severally liable for the total.

