Special Audit Includes Finding for Recovery Against Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority Bus Driver over Improper Paid Leave

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $3,567.44 was issued against a former Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority (SVRTA) bus driver, who improperly received paid sick leave from one job while working those same hours at a different public agency.

The finding against Frederick Hannahs was included in a special audit released Thursday by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SIU launched its investigation in October 2023 following a complaint alleging Hannahs had used paid sick leave to extend his employment at SVRTA after being hired by the Jefferson County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

SIU determined Hannahs obtained doctor’s notes excusing him from work in September and October of 2023 and was paid for 152 hours of sick leave. However, during that time, Hannahs was working as a bus driver for the other agency, contrary to SVRTA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement and Employee Handbook policies.

SIU presented the results of its investigation to the Jefferson County Prosecutor, but the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned a no bill in the case and declined to indict Hannahs.

