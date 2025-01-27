Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, January 28

January 27, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Meets

Tuesday, January 28

BALTIMORE (January 27, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education and Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) will meet jointly on Tuesday, January 28, 9 a.m., at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor). The joint meeting will conclude at noon, and the regular State Board meeting will begin at 1:45 p.m.

The State Board and AIB will review various priorities related to implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future during the joint meeting. Topics will include pre-kindergarten implementation, chronic absenteeism, National Board Certification, and teacher recruitment, development and retention.

During the afternoon portion of the meeting, the State Board will review a draft math policy and receive an overview of the Governor’s budget for fiscal year 2026 and positions on select legislative proposals.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 27. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

