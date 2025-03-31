State Board President, State Superintendent Issue Statement on USDE Decision to Rescind Pandemic Recovery Funds Reimbursement

March 31, 2025

BALTIMORE (March 31, 2025) – Today, State Board of Education President Dr. Joshua Michael and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright issued a statement about the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to rescind reimbursements for previously approved pandemic recovery funds to states and school districts:

“‘Shocked’ does not begin to describe our reaction when we received the notification late Friday evening that the U.S. Department of Education had immediately rescinded reimbursements to states and districts for approved pandemic recovery funds. For MSDE and Maryland school systems, this jeopardizes over $400 million in funding and represents 11 percent of the $3.2 billion in pandemic recovery funds distributed to Maryland.

“Late liquidation requests were previously approved due to supply chain issues and construction delays associated with capital programs and Maryland Leads programs. These funds have been used on several initiatives including such Maryland Leads grant programs as high-dosage tutoring, social-emotional wellness programs, and summer learning. The funds remaining for Maryland Leads programs include the Science of Reading and Grow Your Own. School systems are waiting on delivery of Science of Reading instructional materials and need funds to pay tuition in teacher prep programs for Grow Your Own participants. Capital projects include HVAC repair and replacement, health room revisions, and carpet replacement with vinyl.

“These funds have been spent or committed with every expectation of reimbursement. The federal government must keep its word to students, educators, and families. We are advising local education agencies to hold on any further spending at this point until we know exactly how to proceed.

“At a time when our state is looking to balance a budget, this creates significant uncertainty. The state and local jurisdictions are already facing steep budget challenges. The USDE’s decision is catastrophic. Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County will be the hardest hit.

“In this action, the federal government is breaking the trust that it once held strong in states across America.”

