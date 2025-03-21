Maryland State Board of Education to Meet March 25

March 21, 2025

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (March 21, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, March 25, 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

PreK-12 Comprehensive Mathematics Policy

The State Board is scheduled to consider adoption of the PreK-12 Mathematics Policy proposed by MSDE. The policy includes recommendations to implement a structured math program that develops students’ understanding and fluency in math concepts and skills. By aligning teaching and learning practices with these goals, the policy aims to prepare students to apply math skills in the real world and enhance their readiness for higher education, careers and life.

The policy was revised after the February public hearing and March State Board Education Policy Committee meeting to update accelerated mathematics courses, instructional practices for students with disabilities, terminology, and timeline clarification.

College and Career Readiness Standard

In addition, the State Board will consider adoption of a revised College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard that provides additional criteria options for students, including those before and after grade 10 as well as those that are on different post-secondary pathways. This includes succeeding in advanced coursework, career and technical education (CTE) courses and programs, college entrance assessments, and through other methods.

The meeting will also feature several student performances for Arts in Our Schools Month and include a brief discussion of teaching career pathways for displaced federal public servants.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 15 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis with 10 slots open in the morning and five in the afternoon. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the Monday before the Board meeting date and closes on Friday before the meeting at 11:59 p.m. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

