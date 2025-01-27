“YoBuy” Opens During Lunar New Year, Partnering with “Pou Kong Ieng” for the First Time to Host the Lunar New Year Celebration

MACAU, January 27 - The “Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Expo Centre” (YoBuy), situated on the sixth floor of the Qingmao Port Building, will open during the Lunar New Year and celebrate the first Lunar New Year following its official opening. To commemorate the occasion with residents and visitors. As January also signifies the one-month milestone since YoBuy’s opening, IPIM has arranged its public ambassador, “Pou Kong Ieng”, to join YoBuyto co-host the Lunar New Year celebration. At the event, the life-sized “Pou Kong Ieng” puppets will engage closely with the participants on-site. Both residents and visitors will have the chance to try their luck at the “Pou Kong Ieng Claw Game”, and make unique memories during the Lunar New Year.

At YoBuy, the “God of Fortune” will give out red packets during the festivities. Additionally, a “Snake” game corresponding to the Chinese zodiac year will be available at the venue, creating a vibrant and cheerful ambiance of the celebration. Various delightful photo booths and installations will be set up to greet residents and visitors, offering them the opportunity to enjoy a memorable festive experience together.

Online and Offline Promotional Campaigns Simultaneously Attract Customers and Explore Business Opportunities

YoBuy was officially inaugurated on 27 December 2024. Spanning an area of 5,000 square metres, it stands out as a multi-faceted destination that integrates food, transport, travel, entertainment, and shopping offerings. At the same time, it brings together products of Macao enterprises, including “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brands” and “Portuguese-speaking Countries Products”, as well as branded and premium products from Guangdong. At present, more than 30 merchants have established their presence in the centre, including major supermarket chains, authentic gourmet delicacies, pharmacies, cultural and creative brands from Guangdong and Macao, as well as the livestream e-commerce platforms.

Utilising the advantageous location of the port and the Northern District, YoBuy is set to introduce the “online + offline” promotion campaigns this year. The offline promotion will focus on monthly highlights and diverse industry-centric activities. And the online initiatives will feature live broadcasts and store visits by influencers, aiding Macao’s small and medium-sized enterprises in tapping into varied business opportunities and developing new business models like the “debut economy”. These efforts aim to introduce fresh experiences to both residents and tourists, making it an unmissable opportunity.

After the inauguration of YoBuy, IPIM has co-ordinated six commerce and trade associations as well as MICE trade visitors, over 500 visitors to have tours at the centre. On the one hand, the site inspections can enhance the public’s understanding of YoBuy’s positioning, operations and development prospects. On the other hand, it can boost the exposure of the centre, potentially paving the way for collaboration opportunities.

YoBuy’s opening hours are 10:00 – 18:00 on the first to third days of Lunar New Year (29 to 31 January), 10:00 – 20:00 on the fourth to tenth days (1 to 7 February). For the latest news of YoBuy, please follow the WeChat official account of the “Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Centre”.