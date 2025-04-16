UTM and UN Tourism introduces collaboration in master's degree programmes

MACAU, April 16 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) have been collaborating to promote quality education and human capital development to foster sustainable growth, especially through innovation and technological transformation.

UN Tourism supports two UTM’s Master of Science (MSc) degree programmes, such that upon successful completion, students will receive a MSc degree certificate from UTM, as well as a jointly issued certificate of programme completion by UN Tourism and UTM, which enhances the international recognition of the programmes and the competitiveness of the students for future employment or further studies.

• MSc in Digital Marketing and Analytics – In the context of digital transformation, this programme aims to cultivate managers with in-depth knowledge and applied competencies in digital marketing and business analytics, enabling them to explore new markets and address new challenges in marketing management.

• MSc in Smart Technologies in Hospitality and Tourism – This programme aims to nurture managers equipped with advanced knowledge and skills in the application and management of core technologies essential for the modern tourism and hospitality industry.

The application period for UTM master’s programmes is now open until 30 April 2025. UTM provides many scholarships and other grants to eligible students. For more information, please visit the UTM website at https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/EN_UNCollaborativeProgrammes.