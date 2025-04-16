Knockout stage set for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 16 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, concluded the group stage today (16 April) at the Galaxy Arena, determining 16 qualifiers each for the knockout stages.

In the Men’s World Cup, top seed Lin Shidong booked his place in the round of 16 with a 3-1 (8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-1) victory over Poland’s Milosz Redzimski, while Wang Chuqin also advanced as he defeated Tomislav Pucar of Croatia 4-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-8, 11-1). However, Huang Youzheng was unable to progress, falling to Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto 1-3 (8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-6). Lin Gaoyuan battled to a 2-2 (14-12, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5) draw with Japan's Shunsuke Togami in their final group stage match. However, the Chinese player failed to advance to the knockout round due to fewer games won in the group stage.

In the Women’s World Cup, reigning champion Sun Yingsha continued her title defense with a 3-1 (11-6, 11-3, 11-5, 7-11) win over Chien Tung-Chuan of Chinese Taipei. Wang Manyu also secured a spot in the round of 16 after overcoming Germany’s Xiaona Shan 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5). Wang Yidi won against Portugal’s Jieni Shao in her final group match 4-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-3, 11-7). Although both Wang Yidi and France’s Jia Nan Yuan ended the group stage with identical records of 5 wins and 3 losses, Jia Nan Yuan advanced to the round of 16 as a result of her head-to-head win over Wang Yidi in the previous day.

Other Chinese players who successfully reached the round of 16 include Liang Jingkun, Chen Xingtong, and Kuai Man.

The results of the Men’s World Cup of 16 April are as follows:

Group Match Result Group 1 LIN Shidong (China) vs Milosz REDZIMSKI (Poland) 3-1 Group 2 WANG Chuqin (China) vs Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) 4-0 Group 3 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs HUANG Youzheng (China) 3-1 Group 4 LIANG Jingkun (China) vs Nicholas LUM(Australia) 4-0 Group 5 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Eugene WANG (Canada) 3-1 Group 6 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) vs Vitor ISHIY (Brazil) 3-1 Group 7 Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) vs Simon GAUZY (France) 2-2 Group 8 Felix LEBRUN (France) vs FENG Yi-Hsin (Chinese Taipei) 2-2 Group 9 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) 3-1 Group 10 LIN Gaoyuan (China) vs Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) 2-2 Group 11 Hiroto SHINOZUKA (Japan) vs JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) 3-1 Group 12 Dang QIU (Germany) vs Kanak JHA (U.S.A.) 2-2 Group 13 AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) vs Omar ASSAR (Egypt) 3-1 Group 14 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Dimitrij OVTCHAROV (Germany) 1-3 Group 15 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs OH Junsung (Korea Republic) 2-2 Group 16 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) 4-0

The results of the Women’s World Cup of 16 April are as follows:

Group Match Result Group 1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs CHIEN Tung-Chuan (Chinese Taipei) 3-1 Group 2 WANG Manyu (China) vs Xiaona SHAN (Germany) 4-0 Group 3 WANG Yidi (China) vs Jieni SHAO (Portugal) 4-0 Group 4 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs Sabine WINTER (Germany) 4-0 Group 5 KUAI Man (China) vs Dina MESHREF (Egypt) 3-1 Group 6 Satsuki ODO (Japan) vs Ying HAN (Germany) 3-1 Group 7 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) 4-0 Group 8 Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) vs DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) 4-0 Group 9 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs Sreeja AKULA (India) 4-0 Group 10 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) 3-1 Group 11 Mima ITO (Japan) vs HUANG Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) 4-0 Group 12 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) vs Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) 4-0 Group 13 Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) vs Hana GODA (Egypt) 3-1 Group 14 Lily ZHANG (U.S.A.) vs SUH Hyo Won (Korea Republic) 2-2 Group 15 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs Annett KAUFMANN (Germany) 2-2 Group 16 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) vs Manika BATRA (India) 3-1

The Men’s and Women’s World Cup will kick off the round of 16 matches tomorrow (17 April). In the Men’s World Cup, Lin Shidong vs Sweden’s Anton Kallberg, Wang Chuqin vs Kanak Jha from the U.S.A., and Liang Jingkun will face Japan’s Shunsuke Togami. In the Women’s World Cup, Sun Yingsha vs Austria’s Sofia Polcanova, Wang Manyu vs Japan’s Miwa Harimoto, Chen Xingtong vs Shin Yubin from the Korea Republic, and Kuai Man vs Suh Hyo Won from the Korea Republic. The draw results for the last 16 of the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup are available at https://worldcupresults.ittf.com/eventInfo?selectedTab=Draws&eventId=3109.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. A limited number of tickets are available on Damai application and mini program. The organizers are also offering a small number of on-site tickets for matches, available on sale starting two hours before the first match starts on 17 to 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.

