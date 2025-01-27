CE: Government always supports Macanese community’s endeavours towards Macao’s development

MACAU, January 27 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has always attached great importance to – and supported – the Macanese community’s endeavours in education, social services, cultural activities, gastronomy, and the legal sector. The Government will continue to do so in various sectors in the next phase of the city’s development.

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, made the remarks at the 2025 reception for representatives of the local Macanese community.

Mr Sam said that for Macao to give full play to its role as a platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, it will need the participation and support of the Macanese community.

Today’s Macao enjoys social stability and sound momentum for economic development, with its people living and working in contentment in a multicultural and inclusive society, said Mr Sam. This is testament to the superior nature and vitality of the “One country, two systems” principle. During Macao’s journey towards economic diversification and social diversity – as well as in the process of the successful practise of the “One country, two systems” principle over the past 25 years – the local Macanese community, as part of the big Macao family, has always played an indispensable role and made significant contributions to the city’s development.

The Chief Executive went on to note that President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Macao from 18 to 20 December, attending the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term MSAR Government, as well as inspecting the city. During his visit, President Xi met with representatives of various sectors of Macao’s society, including the local Macanese community, acknowledging their contributions to Macao’s long-standing prosperity and stability, and urging them to continue to make concerted efforts to bring Macao’s development to new heights.

Macao’s economy saw a strong and continuous rebound over the past year, said Mr Sam. In addition, the entire population, including the Macanese community, warmly and solemnly celebrated with various events the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.

Mr Sam noted that over 1,000 representatives from the Macanese diaspora returned to Macao from 1 to 6 December last year, for the 8th Macanese Community Gathering. The event had a successful conclusion, and showcased to the world the special characteristics of the local Macanese community and of the MSAR.

The sixth-term Government would uphold the administrative philosophy of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation” as it pressed ahead with appropriate economic diversification, said Mr Sam.

Meanwhile, the Government would leverage on Macao’s unique strengths in order for the MSAR to proactively connect with the world and function as a platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The Government would also promote social consensus and join hands with all sectors of society to realise the four visions of “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”.

All of these efforts required the hard work and contribution of the Macanese community, noted the Chief Executive. The Macanese community’s comments and ideas on Macao’s development can act in synergy with the Government’s efforts and facilitate development. As President Xi put it, all those who adhere to the “One country, two systems” principle and love Macao as a home, are people who have drunk water from the Lilau Fountain and thus are a positive force for the development of the city.

Mr Sam said he had the opportunity to study in Portugal when he was young, which allowed him to understand better the Macanese community. He knew that Macao is not merely a place where generations of Macanese have lived, but it is also a place they call home – a place where they made their families and careers, and where they see their dreams come true. The Chief Executive said he was willing to work with the local Macanese community to protect Macao, make it a better place, and together pass on this legacy and ensure the prosperity of the city.