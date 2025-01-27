USHBC Commends Trump FDA for Pulling Menthol Ban

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds President Donald Trump’s decisive action to withdraw former President Joe Biden’s proposed menthol cigarette ban. This critical decision underscores a commitment to protecting small businesses, preventing economic harm, reinforcing national security, and upholding the American principles of individual choice and accountability.The proposed menthol ban threatened the livelihoods of thousands of small business owners, leading to severe, unintended consequences. Convenience stores and other independent businesses, which rely on cigarette sales for up to 30% of their revenue, faced a direct threat to their economic stability. Further, state and federal governments collect over $31.5 billion annually from tobacco taxes, funding essential services such as education and infrastructure.Additionally, of the African Americans who do smoke, 84% smoke menthol cigarettes, and of the Hispanics who smoke, 51% smoke menthol cigarettes. A ban would criminalize otherwise law-abiding and tax-paying members of these communities. Finally, the vacuum created by prohibition would fuel illegal trade by the Mexican cartels and undermine public safety. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President & CEO, issued the following statement:“Prohibition has never worked. By withdrawing this misguided proposal, President Trump has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by small businesses. This decision prioritizes the prosperity of hardworking entrepreneurs and workers and preserves the significant contributions they make to our economy.”Javier continued by saying:“I also commend former Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), House Small Business Committee Chair Roger Williams (R-TX), Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), and Dan Meuser (R-PA), among others, for their leadership.I praise their efforts for opposing a policy that would have violated state regulatory powers, violated individual freedom, and aided foreign terrorist and criminal organizations in the illicit cigarette trade.”As the leading advocate for the Hispanic business community, the USHBC remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with the Trump administration, as well as congressional Republicans and Democrats. Together, we aim to champion policies that support small businesses, strengthen local economies, and empower Hispanic entrepreneurs and their workers.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

