LittleStar ABA Therapy Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to LittleStar ABA Therapy for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Indiana.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.“LittleStar ABA was the first Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy provider in the state of Indiana,” said Clint Bolser, chief executive officer of LittleStar ABA Therapy. “This accreditation reinforces our position as a leader in our industry, setting us apart through a commitment to best practices, continuous improvement, and a focus on customer satisfaction.”LittleStar ABA Therapy is a mission focused, non-profit organization that has been a leader in providing evidence-based therapies to individuals on the autism spectrum for the past 22 years. Its purpose is to help patients navigate their daily lives more independently while also supporting the entire family. In addition to ABA therapy, LittleStar also provides diagnostic services, speech services, music therapy, recreational therapy, social skills groups, and counseling.“For people with autism, high-quality ABA can be life-changing," said Andi Waks, chair of ACQ's accreditation committee . "When organizations seek accreditation from ACQ, they must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. LittleStar ABA Therapy underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.

