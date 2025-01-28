Beamable Foundation Established To Create Open, Community-Owned Game Infrastructure

The first decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) for gaming backends

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beamable Foundation announces its formation as an independent organization dedicated to supporting the gaming industry by open-sourcing Beamable’s backend technology and building the Beamable Network, a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) around it.DePIN represents a groundbreaking shift in infrastructure design. It leverages blockchain technology to create decentralized systems for provisioning, payment, and management of physical resources. Participants contribute resources such as computing power, storage, and network connectivity, earning token-based rewards for their contributions. This approach ensures scalable, secure, and resilient infrastructure that is community-owned and operated. By integrating DePIN with Beamable’s proven gaming backend, the Foundation provides a robust platform for game developers to scale and innovate.“Open-source software is frequently higher quality, more secure, and better supported than closed-source alternatives,” explained Jon Radoff, CEO of Beamable Inc., the company that developed the Beamable Network’s enabling technology. “A similar revolution is underway with community-owned infrastructure: the Beamable Network brings the benefits of open, composable, decentralized computing to the game industry.”Unlike many DePIN projects, the Beamable Foundation’s DePIN has built-in demand: it starts with millions of users and billions of API calls already leveraging Beamable technology. While the underlying DePIN network utilizes blockchain-enabled “Web3” technologies, it is designed to be accessible for all games, including traditional “Web2” online and mobile games, an industry expected to generate $200 billion in revenue in 2025.The Beamable Foundation will produce an open-source edition of Beamable’s battle-tested backend and live services technology, streamlining game development while ensuring reliable and scalable server capacity.Key Goals of the Beamable FoundationCreate a Community-Owned, Virtual Hyperscaler for Games: Harness enterprise-tier data centers within the DePIN network to provide greater scale, reliability, and cost-effectiveness than traditional server platforms.Decentralized Ecosystem: Build and maintain a DePIN to decentralize the delivery and operation of backend services, ensuring scalability, reliability, interoperability, and inclusivity.Open-Source Advancement: Transition Beamable’s backend technology to an open-source model, enabling global collaboration, continuity, and innovation.Open Ecosystem for Gaming Backend Technology: Enable interoperability among backend technologies while enabling developers to earn fees or royalties tied to their software modules.Top-Tier Quality of Service: Utilize enterprise-grade data centers, reputation systems, and a competitive ecosystem of payment gateways to ensure the highest reliability required for AAA games.Why the Beamable Network is UniqueEstablished Demand: With over 200 games shipped or in development and billions of API calls already running on Beamable technology, the Beamable Network launches with a thriving ecosystem.Integration with Leading Game Engines: Tight integration with Unity and Unreal Engine empowers developers to focus on creativity while leveraging reliable infrastructure.Designed for All Developers: The network supports both blockchain-based “Web3” games and traditional “Web2” games, bridging innovation and accessibility.Visit https://beamable.network to stay updated on the Beamable Network or become a developer, contributor, or investor.About Beamable FoundationThe Beamable Foundation is an independent organization dedicated to advancing gaming technology through open-source initiatives and decentralized infrastructure. 