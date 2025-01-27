The Brooks Group Named One of America’s Best Workplaces 2025

Leading sales training company recognized for workplace culture and employee experience.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has received the inaugural Best Companies Group’s America’s Best Workplaces in 2025 Award.“Being recognized as one of America’ Best Workplaces is an honor. At The Brooks Group, we strive to create a culture in which every team member can be their best selves. I’m grateful our employees feel supported and fulfilled,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group.Best Companies Group’s America’s Best Workplaces Award identifies and honors the best places of employment across the United States. It’s a celebration of excellence in company culture that ranks the Top 10 workplaces in small, medium and large business categories.Best Companies Group’s ranking algorithm analyzed each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured the employee experience. The overall scores determined which workplaces were recognized and which were ranked in the top of their category.“These workplaces are America’s best—not because we say so, but because their people do,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine.Recipients are setting new standards in workplace culture, innovation, and employee satisfaction. The award-winning businesses excel in creating environments where employees thrive. Best Companies Group’s America’s Best Workplaces winners were announced at a celebration on December 18, 2024.For more information about the Best Companies Group’s America’s Best Workplaces in 2025, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/americas-best-workplaces-awards-best-companies-group/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit brooksgroup.com.About Best Companies GroupSince 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they’ve helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

