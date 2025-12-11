The Brooks Group Named Great Employer to Work for in North Carolina 2026

The Brooks Group has been named a Great Employer in North Carolina 2026

Leading sales training company recognized for workplace culture and employee experience

What sets us apart is our dedication to nurturing a culture of mutual trust, commitment, compassion, and positive energy—which empowers our people to grow and enables lasting success for our clients.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina by Best Companies Group for the fifth year in a row."Our team is the heart of everything we do," said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "What sets us apart is our dedication to nurturing a culture of mutual trust, genuine commitment, compassion, and positive energy—which empowers our people to grow and enables lasting success for our clients."Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines a company’s practices, programs and benefits and surveys employees for their perspective.The Brooks Group prioritizes a strong culture and believes when the company wins, everyone wins. It acknowledges employees at every level through a profit-sharing program and promotes mutual trust by allowing flex time and hybrid work.The company supports employee growth and development with weekly all-company huddles, quarterly town halls, game lunches, workiversaries, and a well-stocked snack and coffee bar.About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/. ###

