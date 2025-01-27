Sisters of the Valley Investigate Unexpected Election-Season Social Media Growth

Facebook Follower Growth Chart - Sisters of the Valley Working the Hemp Crop Hanging the Hemp to Dry

The Sisters want to know, was that growth real?

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sisters of the Valley have identified an unexpected and unusual pattern in their social media following, raising intriguing questions about digital engagement trends during the U.S. election season.In the months leading up to the election, the Sisters' Facebook page saw an unprecedented surge of 50,000 new followers per month—far beyond their typical growth rate. However, following the election, this surge reversed, with thousands of accounts disappearing and engagement levels shifting dramatically.After careful analysis and discussions with Meta representatives, the Sisters now recognize that this growth was likely influenced by broader platform-wide trends rather than organic audience expansion. Their recent investigation sheds light on how automated account activity, algorithmic adjustments, and digital engagement shifts can create the illusion of rapid growth, only to be recalibrated after significant events such as elections.The article explores the Sisters’ findings and provides insights into the impact of social media fluctuations on small businesses. It offers a unique case study on how external factors can shape engagement metrics in ways that businesses may not anticipate. Read the full article here To further explore and discuss these dynamics, the Sisters are launching an engagement test with two upcoming Facebook Live events (and to join it doesn't require a facebook account): Lunar New Year Live Event – January 29, 5 PM PT Full Moon Live Event – February 12, 5 PM PT"We were initially baffled by the numbers, but through research and engagement with platform representatives, we are now understanding first-hand about election interference. We are realizing that it was no coincidence that the rapid growth and even the hi-jacking of the page in August, all happened in the three months leading up to the election." said Sister Camilla, the founder of the Mexico sisterhood. "We hope many people join us on our live so we can talk about this, and anything else the public wants to know about us."

Legal Disclaimer:

