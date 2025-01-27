30 years of policing in SA

By Annelie Language

In March this year, South Africa will conclude its year-long commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy. This important milestone that started in April last year provided us with an opportunity to reflect on the gains we have made and to envision how best we can build going forward.

It also provided us with an opportunity to honour those who sacrificed their lives for us to gain democracy. We welcomed the human remains of 49 activists who died while in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia to be buried in the country with the dignity and respect they deserve. Some of the remains received included those of liberation stalwarts Advocate Duma Nokwe, Florence Mposhosho and Basil February.

This year, we honour the men and women in blue in the South African Police Service who risk their lives to protect us, as they celebrate 30 years of policing under a democratic government. The South African Police Service was established in 1995 following the amalgamation of 11 police agencies as well as combatants from Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) and APLA.

This amalgamation led to the change of name from the South African Police Force to South African Police Service to reflect our transition to democracy and commitment to constitutionalism. It also marked a departure from brutal apartheid-era police which enforced laws discriminately against black people. The interim constitution at the time mandated that the police be impartial, accountable and uphold the fundamental right of every citizen.

Since 1995, the South African Police Service has been significantly transformed and we have ensured that they are quipped to act decisively, and in accordance with the law and the Constitution. They have gone beyond their duty in executing their mandate to maintain public order and protect every citizen in the country.

This includes ensuring the safety of players, fans and visitors during the major international events we have held such as the 1995 Rugby World Cup, 2001 World Conference Against Racism, 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development, 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2010 FIFA World Cup and many other conferences and summits.

The South African Police Service has also improved co-operation with local communities, business, and NGOs as well as became part of the international community. Through their cooperation with Interpol, the police have traced and arrested a number of international organized crime syndicates.

We commend citizens who have partnered with their local police so that we arrest criminals who want to reverse the gains we have made since 1995. This close cooperation has led to more would-be criminals being apprehended and more prosecutions. Fighting crime is a shared responsibility between the police, the community and the business sector. More importantly, criminals thrive in communities where their actions are tolerated; together let us stamp out crime wherever it resides.

However, as government we are concerned about the senseless and callous killing of police officers. The killing of police officers is an attack on the state, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure those who are responsible and undermine the authority of the state are prosecuted. As we commemorate 30 years of policing, we pay tribute to all men and women in blue who paid the ultimate price whilst serving and protecting us. It is through their sacrifices that we continue to enjoy our democracy we achieved in 1994.

As part recognising excellence in the police, the South African Police Service will hold the National Excellence Awards on the National Police Day, which takes place annually on 27 January. The awards will recognise outstanding dedication, service, and excellence across various categories within the SAPS and pay tribute to our police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Looking back on our past and the strides we have made, we must also bear in mind that the challenges we inherited in 1994 could not be completely resolved given our limited resources and time. However, to build on this achievement to keep our nation safe, we need the help of all South Africans and all sectors of society to ensure that we make our communities safer.

Annelie Language is Deputy Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS