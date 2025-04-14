Nominations for the 2025 National Teaching Awards are open

Nominations for the 2025 National Teaching Awards are now open until 16 May 2025

The National Teaching Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate teaching excellence, and to appreciate the outstanding work done by our teachers in public schools each year.

All teachers, School Governing Bodies, and district officials are invited to submit nominations to their principals or centre managers.

A minute with the nomination guide and relevant application will be sent to all schools, and details are also available on the WCED website. This includes a step-by-step guide to completing the nomination form:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/national-teaching-awards

The categories for this year are:

Excellence in Grade R Teaching

Excellence in Primary School Teaching (Grades 1–7)

Excellence in Primary School Leadership

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching (Grades 8–12)

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

Excellence in Special Needs Teaching

Excellence in Special Needs School Leadership

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET)

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET)

Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Life Skills (Grades 1–6)

Excellence in Technology – Enhanced Teaching and Learning

National Best Teacher Award

Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award

The Western Cape Provincial Teaching Awards will take place in August, and our 15 provincial winners in these categories will then go on to be our nominees for the national awards ceremony due to take place during October.

We encourage every teacher to participate in the awards, so that we can celebrate their dedication, care and love for the children of the Western Cape!

Read more about our 2024 provincial winners here:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/2024-national-teaching-awards-provincial-winners

