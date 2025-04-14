Presidency on media accreditation application for incoming working visit by Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 24 April 2025, receive the President of Ukraine, His Excellency President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on a working visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Media interested in covering the Ukraine Working Visit proceedings at the Union Buildings is invited to apply for media accreditation by filling in the Ukraine working visit media accreditation application form.xlsx and submit it to Khutjo Sebata on khutjo@presidency.gov.za and Maeba Fhulufhelo on Maebaf@dirco.gov.za by 16:00 Monday 14 April 2025.

Strictly no late submissions will be considered. Entry to the Union Buildings will be reserved for accredited bona fide media only.

