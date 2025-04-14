Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,167 in the last 365 days.

Presidency on media accreditation application for incoming working visit by Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 24 April 2025, receive the President of Ukraine, His Excellency President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on a working visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Media interested in covering the Ukraine Working Visit proceedings at the Union Buildings is invited to apply for media accreditation by filling in the Ukraine working visit media accreditation application form.xlsx and submit it to Khutjo Sebata on khutjo@presidency.gov.za and Maeba Fhulufhelo on Maebaf@dirco.gov.za  by 16:00 Monday 14 April 2025.

Strictly no late submissions will be considered. Entry to the Union Buildings will be reserved for accredited bona fide media only.

Enquiries: 

Khutjo Sebata
E-mail: Khutjo@presidency.gov.za
Cell: 079 898 4621

Maeba Fhulufhelo
E-mail: Maebaf@dirco.gov.za
Cell: 060 967 8945

Presidency media queries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Presidency on media accreditation application for incoming working visit by Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more