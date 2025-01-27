Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts opens 7th Global Forum of Cities for Circular Econom Workshop, 28 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will officially open the 7th Global Forum of Cities for Circular Economy (GFCCE) workshop at the Protea Hotel Balalaika Sandton, Johannesburg tomorrow (28 January 2025).

The two-day workshop is hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in collaboration with the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and it aims to enhance South-South cooperation for improving the solid waste management ecosystem in the Global South and build the capacity of nominated officials from 18 African nations.

Since its establishment in 2021, the Forum has expanded to a community of 22 member states, with 18 countries from Africa. This platform is dedicated to advancing circular economy principles in alignment with national policies and priorities. Discussions will focus on progress made towards the Forum’s shared agenda and the development of sustainable implementation models.

Delegates from Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will attend.

