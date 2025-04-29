Minister Dion George engages with coastal communities and stakeholders to promote sustainable growth in harbour economies, 29 Apr to 2 May

The Minister, Dr Dion George, will embark on the Fishing for Freedom Tour 2025, a week-long engagement with coastal communities and stakeholders to promote sustainable growth in harbour economies. The tour, scheduled from 29 April to 2 May 2025, will visit key harbours across the Western Cape, fostering dialogue with the public, small business owners, and industry stakeholders.

Programme Schedule:

29 April: Saldanha Harbour, 09:00 – 14:00

30 April: Kalk Bay Harbour, 09:00 – 11:00; Hout Bay Harbour, 12:00 – 17:00

1 May: Stillbay Harbour, 10:00 – 13:00

2 May: Hermanus Harbour, 10:00 – 15:00

Minister Dr Dion George will engage with local communities, small business owners, and fishing industry representatives to discuss opportunities for sustainable economic development. South Africa’s proclaimed fishing harbours are critical economic zones, driving job creation and fostering thriving local economies through sustainable fishing and related activities.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) supports this growth by focusing on the sustainable management of fisheries resources, environmental protection, and promoting biodiversity conservation in these harbours. The DFFE’s mandate centres on regulating fishing activities and ensuring environmental compliance, while infrastructure development and maintenance remain the responsibility of other authorities.

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) will join the tour to promote an education campaign on small business grants, aimed at further stimulating economic growth in harbour communities.

Harbour Masters will accompany the Minister to provide insights and facilitate discussions

Media are invited to cover the events and designated spokespersons from stakeholder groups will be available for interviews.

To RSVP, please contact:

Paul Sigutya:

Tel:+27 72 921 4457

E-mail: psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi:

Tel:+27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa:

Tel:+27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates