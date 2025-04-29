South African Air Force presents Museum Air Show, 3 May

The South African Air Force is proud to announce that the Annual South African Air Force Museum Air Show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 03 May 2025 at the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing, Pretoria.

Aviation Enthusiasts are to brace themselves for an extraordinary presentation of the Fourteenth South African Air Force Museum Air Show, with this year promising to be a thrilling exploration of the shared legacy of South African Aviation History under the theme “WINGS OF LEGACY – ADVANCING TOWARDS SPACE AND FUTURE FRONTIERS”.

This theme promotes our intention to bring to the public and current/former SAAF members an opportunity to explore the evolution of military aviation from the past to the present in both static and flying presentations. Through this airshow, we aim to continue creating awareness of the exciting world and the capabilities of both the military and civil aviation.

This year’s Airshow Programme has been designed to leave aviation enthusiasts in awe with breathtakingly diverse aerial displays and aerobatics, as well as up-close encounters with iconic aircraft from the SA Air Force, and South African Aviation Industry at large. Prepare to be mesmerized by highly skilled pilots, and historic aircraft that have left an outstanding mark on aviation history. The Wings of Legacy will take over the skies of the Capital City.

Attendees can also expect an array of static displays. The South African Air Force Museum Air Show promises a fun and fulfilling adventure for aviation enthusiasts of all ages.

As is customary the Airshow will be preceded by a thrilling race between the Gautrain and Alouette II on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 and the Youth Development Programme on Friday, 02 May 2025 to which x25 Gauteng Province and neighbouring Province schools have been invited to partake.

Tickets for the airshow are available online at www.computicket.co.za or at the gate, with ample parking provided onsite. A special Gautrain Park and Ride Service has been arranged from the Centurion Gautrain Station to the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing on Saturday, 03 May 2024 between 06H00-17H30. Gates at the Airshow venue open at 07H00, with flying displays commencing at 09H00

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this unforgettable celebration of aviation heritage. Join us at the South African Air Force Museum Air Show on Saturday, 03 May 2024, let us emphasizes the historical significance of aviation and its impact on society through the “Wings of Legacy – Advancing towards Space and Future Frontiers".

Enquiries: Brigadier General Ntutuzelo Jingles Kereeditse

(Director Education Training Development)

Cell:079 110 5855

#GovZAUpdates