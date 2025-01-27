Why EU cooperation is more important than ever

SWEDEN, January 27 - Being an EU member has made Sweden stronger and wealthier. Through EU cooperation, we are better equipped today to meet the challenges and problems that our societies face. Continued support to Ukraine, criminality, competitiveness and the climate transition, sum up the Government’s priorities in its continued work in the EU.

1. Continued support to Ukraine

Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine will soon be entering its fourth year. Supporting Ukraine is the most important task of our generation. Russia’s actions are a threat to the security of Europe and the rules-based international order. The Russian regime is also attempting to undermine democracy in other European countries. This autumn, for instance, we saw, among other things, how Russia tried to affect the election outcome in Moldavia. It is clear that Europe needs to take greater responsibility for its own security. Individually and collectively.

In Sweden, the Government is making record investments in civil and military defence. We have already reached the NATO target of spending at least two percent of GDP on defence. In the EU, we are pushing to systematically increase pressure on Russia, such as by imposing more and tougher sanctions, including against the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ and liquefied natural gas. We are also encouraging the Commission to present proposals on how to limit Russia’s influence within every political sphere, such as by imposing import tariffs on Russian goods. The Government is prepared to go further and use a larger amount of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership is crucial. In the coming months, the Government would like the EU to open accession negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova, who have taken impressive steps towards reform. Despite Russia’s war and pressure.

2. Criminality

Criminality is a growing problem throughout Europe. Some 70 per cent of gangs in the EU operate in at least three countries. In Sweden we are making life harder for criminals. The same kind of offensive is needed in the EU. The Government is advocating close cooperation to help confiscate criminals’ assets and status items, and to stop the transfer of crime proceeds to third countries. During Sweden’s Presidency of the EU, we started the work to give national police authorities better access to digital information. This work must continue. Europol, the EU’s cooperation body for law enforcement, needs to have a more prominent role.

Combatting criminality includes having control over migration. 50 per cent of gang members are not EU citizens. The Government wants the Commission to present concrete proposals on how irregular migration can be curbed and also how to make the return of those whose asylum applications have been rejected more efficient, including through the use of ‘return hubs’.

3. Competitiveness

Many of Sweden’s and Europe’s priorities require a growing economy. Yet the EU is lagging behind globally. 90 per cent of the world’s economic growth is expected to happen outside the EU. We are in danger of falling behind in the global techrace. The EU needs a deeper and wider internal market, greater investment in research, a continued strong free trade agenda, increased access to capital, and an aggressive simplification agenda to address red tape.

4. Climate

Climate change is a global challenge. Fit for 55, the world’s most ambitious climate package was adopted during Sweden’s EU Presidency. Now the work continues. When the EU decides on a new climate goal for 2040, the Government will support the Commission’s proposal that emissions should be reduced by 90 per cent by then, compared to 1990. This requires that the EU’s climate transition is implemented in a realistic and sustainable way, hand in hand with the work on strengthening EU competitiveness. The Government is working to ensure that EU’s regulatory framework promotes active forestry and the use of renewable forest raw materials, a fossil-free and technology-neutral energy policy that includes nuclear power and a cost-effective climate policy that is broadly accepted in society.

Central to the EU’s climate transition is that all member states achieve climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest. The Government will not accept that countries who reach the zero-emissions climate goal are forced to compensate for those countries that do not.

The Government is protecting Swedish interests. At home and in the EU, we are driving a determined reform agenda. We are implementing purposeful initiatives to get more Swedes into EU institutions, so that important perspectives are taken into account. We are cooperating with others to solve joint problems. We are taking responsibility during troubled times.

The war in Ukraine, criminality, competitiveness and the climate. These are crucial issues that show why EU cooperation, 30 years in, is more important than ever.

Jessica Rosencrantz, Minister of EU Affairs