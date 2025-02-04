Riggs' 'One Day In The Fall: A Gulf War Story' Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite One Day In The Fall: A Gulf War Story by Everett Riggs Author Everett Riggs 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite Award banner for "Sagebrush Knight: A Fanciful Journey"

Everett Riggs' 'One Day In The Fall: A Gulf War Story' win is followed by his recent NYC Big Book Award for "Sagebrush Knight: A Fanciful Journey"

BOULDER, MT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized " One Day In The Fall: A Gulf War Story " by Everett Riggs as a distinguished favorite in the Military Fiction category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."One Day In The Fall: A Gulf War Story"WARNING: This is a story of war and its aftermath. The depictions of violence are raw and honest. Opinions are unvarnished. There are no brave soldiers draped in flags, no tales of heroes to be immortalized in history books. Only the journey of a solitary and angry young man as he struggles to regain his footing in the world. Have you ever felt like an outsider who no longer belongs to anyone or anything? Join Sam on Thanksgiving Day, 1992, as he tells his story during a hunt in the broken landscape of Eastern Montana.This award follows Riggs' recent NYC Big Book Award distinguished favorite status for "Sagebrush Knight: A Fanciful Journey", https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2024df/9798990182905 "Sagebrush Knight: A Fanciful Journey"In 1910, the Wild West is becoming a distant memory. However, one man refuses to let the past die. Fueled by an unquenchable thirst for adventure and immortality, Colt Matson sets out on a perilous journey like a modern-day Don Quixote. His determination knows no bounds as he seeks to etch his name in the history books. What will be the ultimate fate of this bold and reckless cowboy? Join him on his quest. If you dare!Many of his' award winning books including "One Day In The Fall: A Gulf War Story"; "Sagebrush Knight: A Fanciful Journey" and othersby Everett Riggs are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and online bookstores.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:2025 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners 2025 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites About the authorBorn in El Paso, TX, Everett's birth father was from Juarez, Mexico, and his birth mother was from West Texas. He was adopted and raised in Eastern Montana. He is a lifelong fan of the Western genre and the Old West. Everett attended college at Montana State University and the University of Iowa, graduating with degrees in mathematics and law. He also served with the U.S. Army in the Persian Gulf War. In his spare time, he likes reading, writing, and enjoying various outdoor activities with his family.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.