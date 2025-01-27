PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Cayetano champions Sulu State University conversion to boost province's higher education Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday recommended the conversion of Sulu State College in Jolo, Sulu into a state university -- a significant initiative to strengthen the education sector and promote equitable development in the province. Cayetano submitted Senate Committee Report No. 467 on January 22, 2025. The proposed Sulu State University, outlined in House Bill No. 9334, aims to elevate higher education in the region by offering advanced instruction and research in fields such as agriculture, engineering, and education. As chair of the Senate Committees on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Cayetano emphasized the importance of education as a driver of progress. "If you look at Vietnam, na grabe ang hinabol talaga sa Southeast Asia, now their economy has one of the best education systems in the whole world," Cayetano said. "Kung nagugulat na tayo na in the last 20 years hinabol na tayo ng Vietnam, the next 20 years baka iwanan na tayo kung hindi tayo magbabago ng attitude pagdating sa investing sa education," he added. The measure seeks to further enhance Sulu State College, the only state university and college (SUC) in the province, to ensure that underprivileged but deserving students in the area can access quality tertiary education. Last year, Cayetano committed to advocating for more bills that would create new state colleges, upgrade existing ones into state universities, and convert satellite campuses into regular campuses. This, he said, would help provide accessible quality education to Filipinos, especially those in the provinces. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or if you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" he said. Cayetano also spearheaded the charter amendment of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), granting it institutional autonomy. While Committee Report No. 467 awaits deliberation in the Senate plenary, more bills related to higher education are expected to be filed by Cayetano as the Senate session resumes before its adjournment next month. The senator reiterated his call for greater investments in education, emphasizing its critical role in shaping the nation's future. "It's a change in culture and thinking, but it's also a demand. Kung [ang] young people, they start demanding talaga -- 'You give us less talk and put more money in education' -- it will happen," he said. Cayetano isinusulong na palakasin at gawing ganap na state university and Sulu State College Inirekomenda ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules na gawing state university ang Sulu State College sa Jolo, Sulu. Nitong January 22, 2025, inihain ni Cayetano ang Senate Committee Report No. 467 na naglalayong palakasin ang edukasyon sa probinsya sa pamamagitan ng advanced instruction at research sa larangan ng agriculture, engineering, at education. Bilang chair ng Senate Committees on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang papel ng edukasyon sa pag-unlad. "Kung titingnan mo ang Vietnam, na grabe ang hinabol talaga sa Southeast Asia, now their economy has one of the best education systems in the whole world," wika niya. "Kung nagugulat na tayo na in the last 20 years hinabol na tayo ng Vietnam, the next 20 years baka iwanan na tayo kung hindi tayo magbabago ng attitude pagdating sa investing sa education," dagdag niya. Layon ng panukalang batas na ito na palakasin pa ang Sulu State College -- ang nag-iisang state university and college (SUC) sa probinsya -- upang matiyak na ang mga mahihirap ngunit karapat-dapat na mag-aaral ay magkaroon ng access sa dekalidad na edukasyon. Nitong nagdaang taon, nangako si Cayetano na susuportahan ang mga panukalang batas na magtatatag ng mga bagong state colleges, mag-a-upgrade ng mga existing colleges bilang ganap nd state universities, at magko-convert ng mga satellite campus bilang regular campuses. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang ganitong mga hakbang ay makatutulong na gawing abot-kamay ang dekalidad na edukasyon para sa mga Pilipino, lalo na sa mga probinsya. Nanawagan din siya para sa mas malaking pondo para sa edukasyon. "It's a change in culture and thinking, but it's also a demand. Kung [ang] young people, they start demanding talaga -- 'You give us less talk and put more money in education' -- it will happen," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.