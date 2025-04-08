Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gathcalian on deployment of police during Holy Week, summer

April 8, 2025

The safety of the public should be a priority, especially with the Holy Week and summer fast approaching. This time of the year is especially notorious for deaths due to drowning, which are easily preventable if safeguards are in place. According to the World Health Organization, around 20 lives in the Philippines are lost due to drowning every day, with minors being especially vulnerable.

On top of the deployment of police, one of the interventions we can do is to station lifeguards in public swimming pools and bathing facilities, which I proposed in the Lifeguard Act of 2022 (Senate Bill No. 1142). Tiyakin nating ligtas at payapa ang mga panahong inilalaan natin para sa ating mga pamilya.

