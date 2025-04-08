PHILIPPINES, April 8 - Press Release

April 8, 2025 Gatchalian: Inquiry set on bullying, violence in schools The Senate Committee on Basic Education will conduct an inquiry on the recent incidents of bullying and violence in public schools, Senator Win Gatchalian said. According to the basic education panel chairman, the public hearing will also assess the Department of Education's (DepEd) preventive measures. Gatchalian has sounded the alarm on recent incidents of bullying and violence in schools, the most recent of which involved female learners taking turns pulling the hair of a fellow classmate in a public school in Quezon City. Gatchalian also raised concerns about the recent stabbing incidents in the country's public schools, including one that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old Grade 8 student in Parañaque City. "Nakakabahala ang sunod-sunod na mga insidente ng karahasan sa ating mga pampublikong paaralan na mismong mga mag-aaral ang sangkot. Hindi natin maaaring hayaang maging normal ang karahasan sa ating paaralan, kaya naman mahalagang matiyak nating masusugpo natin ito para sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian. The senator pointed out the need to effectively deliver programs and services on anti-bullying, counseling, and mental health. Gatchalian said this entails the effective implementation of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Republic Act No. 12080). The law mandates the development of a School-Based Mental Health Program, which shall include screening, evaluation, assessment, and monitoring; mental health first aid; crisis response and referral system; mental health awareness and literacy; and emotional, developmental and preventive programs; among other support services.

