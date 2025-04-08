PHILIPPINES, April 8 - Press Release

April 7, 2025 Jinggoy seeks global parliamentarians' support for PH's bid for seat in UN security body TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada appealed to his fellow parliamentarians to support the Philippines' bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term. Estrada issued the appeal as he presided over the ASEAN+ 3 meeting during the ongoing 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), highlighting the country's dedication to peaceful dispute resolution, regional stability, and multilateral cooperation in addressing global challenges. "The Philippines, as the first Asian republic and a founding member of the United Nations, is committed to upholding of the rule of law and pursuing peace and equality. We are a trusted partner and dedicated peacemaker, collaborating with the international community to tackle global challenges," the Senate leader said. "As a developing country, the Philippines can set an example for smaller and less influential nations that champion the rule of law in peacefully resolving external conflicts, engaging in peacebuilding initiatives, conducting diplomatic efforts, and fostering multilateral cooperation to enhance regional stability and address geopolitical challenges," Estrada also said. By advocating for their interests and concerns in advancing and maintaining international peace and security, Estrada said the Philippines aims to amplify the voices of these nations in global decision-making processes, ensuring that their interests and concerns are represented. The veteran lawmaker further emphasized that the Philippine government has been actively participating in peacebuilding initiatives and has consistently called for dialogue and mutual respect among nations to address geopolitical challenges. "Our candidacy is anchored in the Philippines' longstanding advocacy for adherence to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in addressing territorial disputes. Our aspiration to serve on the UNSC is driven by our desire to contribute meaningfully to the promotion of peace, justice, and multilateral cooperation," Estrada said. The Philippines has previously served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC during the terms 1957, 1963, 1980-1981, and 2004-2005. The current bid aligns with the nation's enduring commitment to strengthening multilateralism and contributing to global peace and security. "As representatives of your governments, I appeal to each of you to support the Philippines' candidacy. Let us work together toward a future where collaboration and mutual respect guide our actions," Estrada said.

