EUROLLS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN EXPO MANUFACTURA IN MONTERREY, MEXICO

UDINE, UDINE, ITALY, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy-Mexico - Renato Railz, president of the italian multinational metalworking company Eurolls, announces the company's participation in Expo Manufactura Monterrey, a well-known steel fair to be held right in Monterrey, Mexico from Feb. 11-13. Railz recently met with Mexico's ambassador to Italy, Carlos Garcia De Alba, at the U.S. Embassy in Rome.The bilateral meeting came after several exchanges by the diplomat and the entrepreneur because Eurolls has as many as two plants in Mexico. The first opened is the one located in Monterrey, and the second, recently opened, is operating in Leon Guanajuato, in the country's hinterland, in an area of emerging industrialization.''We participate in this trade fair event in Mexico with great interest,' said Renato Railz, president of EurollsThe country is becoming increasingly barycentric and important from an economic development point of view, including for international companies.In fact, Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo Leon in northeastern Mexico, is the third largest city in the country, renowned for its thriving industrial and commercial activities. As an important economic hub in Mexico, Monterrey is home to numerous companies from around the world.'Mexico finds itself, at this historic moment, playing a key role in the international chessboard, and we discussed this with the ambassador,' Railz explained. 'The renewed free trade agreement between the European Union and Mexico, signed a few days ago, is a strategic move that is loaded with significance. On the one hand, Mexico seeks to strengthen its economic ties with the European bloc in order to demonstrate some autonomy from the U.S. giant. Ursula von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission, described the agreement as an example of the potential of open and regulated trade in promoting prosperity, economic security and sustainable development. Our company has an excellent relationship with Mexico, and this meeting only underscores the strong and steadfast diplomatic relationship. We also think about the fact that Mexico has a very healthy economy with low public debt.'

