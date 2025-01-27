NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Releases Executive Order Establishing Support for Federal Immigration Policy Implementation

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order establishing the Support for Federal Immigration Policy Implementation for the state of Nebraska. The document outlines actions to be undertaken by state agencies to effectuate the executive orders issued Jan. 20 by President Donald J. Trump.

“This document demonstrates Nebraska’s alignment with the new federal immigration policy and provides guidance to state agencies for carrying out provisions contained in the President’s recently issued executive orders,” said Gov. Pillen.

State agencies have no later than May 31 to ensure they have met the requirements of the Governor’s executive order.

A signed copy of EO 25-01 is included with this release.