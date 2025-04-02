NEBRASKA, April 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Accepting Applications for Sarpy County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill the position of Sarpy County Election Commissioner. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Emily Ethington who has led that office since 2021.

Per state law, the governor appoints election commissioners for counties larger than 100,000 people which includes Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster.

Applications should be submitted through the Governor’s website at https://governor.nebraska.gov/boards-commissions-open-positions or in writing to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on April 30.