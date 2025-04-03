NEBRASKA, April 3 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Shares Condolences on Passing of Scottsbluff WWII Vet

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen provided the statement below concerning the passing of WWII veteran Harry Lynn. Lynn, of Scottsbluff, was recognized by the Governor on March 10, with a medal representing the end of the war 80 years ago. Gov. Pillen has been actively distributing the specially designed medals in ceremonies across the state, in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Veteran’s Affairs (NDVA).

Lynn, and his daughter Sherri Lynn, also of Scottsbluff, were killed yesterday in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 26 near Scottsbluff.

“It was my privilege and an honor to have the opportunity to meet Harry and the other members of his family just a few weeks ago. It means a great deal that I was able to deliver that medal to him, and that the community was there to honor him in person. First Lady Suzanne and I extend our condolences and prayers to Harry’s family as they deal with their tremendous loss.”