Birdfy Thrives at CES 2025: Innovation, Recognition, and Excitement

Birdfy Team at CES 2025 Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo at CES 2025

Birdfy showcased its expanding portfolio in CES 2025, attracting widespread attention from attendees and media alike.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy celebrated a groundbreaking presence at CES 2025, participating in three exclusive pre-show media events: CES Unveiled, Pepcom, and Showstoppers. With over 200 high-quality media mentions, the spotlight was on the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo, a proud recipient of the CES Innovation Award. Alongside this, Birdfy showcased its expanding portfolio, attracting widespread attention from attendees and media alike.

CES Innovation Awards and Media Recognition

Birdfy showcased its full range of products, including various models of smart bird feeders, hummingbird feeders, birdhouses, and bird poles in CES. The standout product, the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo, a 2025 CES Innovation Awards honoree, took center stage. This revolutionary product features dual-lens technology, offering unparalleled bird tracking with automatic Smart Trace functionality and stunning slow-motion recording that captures bird movements in mesmerizing detail. Beyond the CES award, Birdfy received further recognition, including the prestigious TWICE 2025 CES Picks Winner from Futurernet. These accolades and media attention solidify Birdfy's position as a leader in smart birdwatching solutions.

As the second generation of Birdfy products was launched, the original Birdfy Feeder continues to shine, with new models on the horizon. Audiences were also captivated by the Birdfy Feeder Metal, a new addition that combines strength with sustainability. This robust, sustainably-built metal feeder features an integrated solar panel, enabling uninterrupted birdwatching and a more durable experience. This third-generation model follows the original Birdfy Feeder made of plastic and the eco-friendly Bamboo series crafted from FSC-certified bamboo. Now, with a modern, durable design, Birdfy caters to diverse customer needs, demonstrating its commitment to offering a comprehensive product lineup.

Another highlight was the smart bird bath - Birdfy Bath Pro prototype. Although still in pre-sale, it generated significant interest from attendees. Its integrated solar panel powers the water features sustainably, and its carefully designed structure captures vivid details of birds interacting with water. This innovation promises to elevate backyard birdwatching experiences, providing users with a unique glimpse into bird behavior. Anticipation for its release is already building.

Birdfy Booth Highlights

This year, Birdfy continued to bring the concept of a "smart backyard" to the tech-focused environment of CES. Amid a sea of high-tech and futurism designs, Birdfy’s booth stood out by showcasing how technology can foster a connection between people and nature, rather than replace it. The booth design recreated a cozy backyard setting enhanced by natural elements like trees, highlighting the charm of Birdfy products in real-life applications. Visitors were instantly immersed in the smart backyard birding experience.

Adding to the unique atmosphere, Birdfy featured costumed characters resembling familiar backyard birds like cardinals and hummingbirds. Many guests expressed their delight, with comments such as "It feels like home," "I’ve never seen such an amazing product," and "This will be the best gift for my parents this year." These interactions showcased how Birdfy has captured the hearts of attendees and established a strong emotional connection with its audience.

Presence of Birdfy Brand Ambassadors

Birdfy also invited its global consultant Stephen Moss and three brand ambassadors to join the CES excitement. Stephen Moss, a renowned UK nature writer, shared his insights on how Birdfy’s technology is transforming birdwatching by making it more modern, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone.

The other brand ambassadors, all avid Birdfy users, shared their experiences on how Birdfy's innovations have brought more joy to their birdwatching lives. Among them, Gary Herritz, a volunteer with Birdability, an organization dedicated to making birding accessible to people with disabilities, highlighted how Birdfy has provided opportunities for individuals who might otherwise be unable to enjoy birdwatching. He emphasized how Birdfy's technology fosters a sense of community and inclusivity, making birding a unifying experience for many.

The presence of these ambassadors and experts at CES created a vibrant atmosphere, drawing together enthusiasts of nature, birds, and technology. Birdfy remains committed to spreading the spirit of "bird in sight, joy in mind" by introducing more innovative technologies, making birdwatching a universally loved activity, and driving industry growth.

Hummingbird-Themed Livestream from Las Vegas

Birdfy delighted its audience with a special hummingbird-themed livestream broadcast directly from Las Vegas during CES. This event highlighted the unveiling of the Birdfy Hum Feeder Pro, the world’s first smart hummingbird feeder equipped with advanced features like 4K/30FPS and 1080P/120FPS recording capabilities and an innovative pendant-style feeding port with a patented design. Pre-registration for this groundbreaking product is already open, offering participants the chance to receive early shipping and exclusive discounts by pledging just $1 or subscribing for updates.

The livestream also featured Dave Katz, Birdfy's hummingbird consultant and administrator of the popular Facebook page Hummingbird Whisperers. Katz shared captivating insights from his decade-long journey in hummingbird research and photography, alongside practical tips on hummingbird feeding—emphasizing clean feeders, a simple 4:1 water-to-sugar nectar mixture, and the best feeding times during the morning and early evening. This engaging session captured the hearts of bird lovers and underscored Birdfy’s dedication to the birdwatching community.

Looking Ahead

Birdfy remains steadfast in its mission to drive industry development, inspire more people to care for nature, and leverage technology to benefit the natural world. The CES stage reaffirmed Birdfy’s dedication to merging innovation with environmental responsibility.

In 2025 and beyond, Birdfy is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, bringing even more groundbreaking products to life. With its steadfast mission to connect people with nature through technology, Birdfy aims to continue delighting birdwatchers worldwide, making backyard birding an unforgettable experience for everyone. For any questions or PR enquiries, contact press@birdfy.com. Stay tuned for what Birdfy has in store as it soars to new heights in the years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.