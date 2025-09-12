Birdfy Launches DIY Community with Exclusive 3D Files and Online Challenge

Birdfy DIY Page Birdfy DIY Challenge Birdfy DIY Challenge: How to Participate Birdfy DIY Challenge: Get Free Official 3D Models Birdfy DIY Challenge Prizes

Birdfy launched a bird-loving DIY community, with free access to exclusive 3D product files and an online DIY challenge.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy has always believed that birdwatching should be open, fun, and accessible to everyone. It is now taking a bold new step to turn that vision into reality. On Sept. 12, Birdfy announced the launch of the Birdfy DIY Community — a global creative hub where bird lovers, makers, and nature enthusiasts can come together to turn ideas into reality.

On the same day, Birdfy also released selected 3D product files for free and kicked off the very first Birdfy DIY Challenge, inviting creators around the world to co-design the future of birdwatching.

Free 3D Product Files: A Big Move Dedicated to Bird Lovers

For the first time ever, Birdfy is putting product design directly into the hands of its community. Through the launch of the DIY Community, it set a precedent by releasing exclusive 3D files for free, including models of multiple Birdfy add-ons currently on sale. The free access enables community members, especially tech-savvy birders, to create Birdfy products by using 3D printing technology.

This significant move is aimed at providing convenience and more choices to users, even though it is at the expense of the company's interests. Beyond just selling birdwatching products, Birdfy aspires to build a bird-loving community.

Along with the 3D files, the release this time also included 2D drawings and product dimensions. It empowers you to create modifications and make your feeders uniquely yours. It not only enables creative customization, but also opens the door to collaboration, joy, and a shared vision for the future of birdwatching.

Birdfy DIY Challenge: Your Creativity Takes Center Stage

The Birdfy DIY Challenge is where your imagination takes flight. To pair with the release of 3D files, Birdfy launched the DIY Challenge to create closer connections with bird lovers.

Whether you are a painter, woodcarver, laser engraver, 3D printing enthusiast, or a passionate DIYer, the challenge is open to every creative mind. Simply download the files, create your design, and submit your entry online. All Birdfy products are open to re-design, and even traditional feeders can be part of your creative project.

Key Dates You Don’t Want to Miss

Mark your calendars so you don’t miss a single moment:

- Sept 12 – DIY Page launches + Challenge opens

- Sept 12 – Oct 11 – Submission period

- Oct 13 – 16 – Judging period

- Oct 17 – Winners announced

How Winners Are Selected

Every idea deserves its moment to shine. All entries submitted on our official website and social media platforms will undergo the DIY Challenge review. Each channel will have its own winners based on vote counts. Submissions are updated occasionally — so the earlier you submit, the more exposure your work receives.

Prizes that Celebrate Your Creativity

Your creativity deserves recognition, and we’ve prepared rewards you’ll love:

- 1st Prize (1 winner) – Birdfy Bath Pro with stand and lifetime AI + $300

- 2nd Prize (2 winners) – Birdfy Feeder 1 with full set + $200

- 3rd Prize (3 winners) – Birdfy Feeder Rookie + $100

- Honorable Mentions (10 winners) – $50 Electronic Gift Card (selected by the Birdfy Team)

- Participation Reward – 15% off Coupon Code for every upload

- Surprise Prize – Additional rewards may be unlocked depending on entries

Why This Matters: The Bird Side of Life

Birdfy has always been about bringing people closer to their feathered friends. Now it is making that experience even more collaborative and immersive. By releasing 3D product files and hosting a DIY challenge, Birdfy is building a global DIY makers’ community where creativity meets nature. Together with community members, it is turning birdwatching into something even more inspiring and personal.

Ready to Hop on Board?

The future of birdwatching is waiting, and it’s got your name on it! Head over to the Birdfy DIY page, grab the files, and start building your dream design. Your idea might just be the next big thing in birdwatching!

Start Creating Now: https://www.birdfy.com/pages/diy

