Birdfy Feeder Brings Classrooms Closer to Nature —— A Case Study of School Collaboration

Birdfy enhanced outdoor learning of Avalon Elementary School with Birdfy Feeder and set a new model for tech-powered education.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 12, 2024, Birdfy partnered with Amanda Greenfield, the Garden Club Lead of Avalon Elementary School, to launch a school sponsorship program. By providing Birdfy Feeder, Birdfy enriched the school’s outdoor classroom activities and brought teachers and students a brand-new experience of observing nature.

From Classrooms to Birdsong: A New Way of Learning

According to Amanda’s feedback, even adults and teachers felt joy and awe when receiving real-time mobile notifications of bird visits. With its easy installation and smooth operation, the Birdfy Feeder offered a seamless birdwatching experience for all students and teachers. Acting as a window to nature, the feeder brought vivid natural beauty into classrooms and onto the school campus.

Avalon Elementary School used Birdfy Feeder to kick off National Bird Feeding Month in February. That same month, they partnered with their local Audubon Society, which hosted school-wide lessons for Kindergarten, 1st grade, 5th grade, and the Garden Club. By sharing exciting birdwatching moments on social media, the school inspired many parents to purchase the device and share their own stories. With Birdfy Feeder’s HD video and the Merlin app’s bird identification features, students could easily recognize the five most frequent feeder visitors by watching videos and listening to bird calls. “Most kids now know their sounds, like the Tufted Titmouse’s distinct ‘peter peter,’ even before seeing the bird.” Amanda noted. The Birdfy Feeder greatly enriched classroom learning, expanded the scope of nature education, and helped students connect more deeply with birds and the natural world.

Birdfy Feeder Breaks Traditional Boundaries and Inspires Outdoor Learning

“In the past, when we talked about pollinators, we usually only thought of bees and butterflies. Birdfy Feeder helped us realize that birds are also pollinators and an essential part of the ecosystem,” Amanda wrote in her letter. The feeder not only expanded students’ scientific knowledge and deepened their understanding of ecosystems, but also supported the school’s vision of “bringing the classroom into nature, and bringing nature into the classroom.”

Technology Empowers New Model of Education

This collaboration was not only about experiencing a product but also about aligning educational values. Avalon Elementary School expressed pride in partnering with Birdfy, calling it a fruitful collaboration. With its real-time observation, strong interactivity, and modular expandability, Birdfy Feeder has effectively supported innovation in teaching models, setting a new standard for technology-empowered education.

Birdfy will continue to actively fulfill its social responsibility by expanding partnerships with more schools and contributing to the advancement of education. More than just a helpful tool for birdwatching, the Birdfy Feeder serves as a bridge between nature and traditional classrooms, enabling more people to connect with nature and learn more about birds.

