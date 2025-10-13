Birdfy Unveils Christmas Limited Editions With Heartwarming Ad and Online Event

A still shot of Birdfy's Christmas commercial Birdfy's Christmas card-making event Christmas packaging for Birdfy Feeder 1 Christmas packaging for Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro

Bird is the word this Christmas season! Birdfy unveils festive-themed limited editions, with the release of a Christmas commercial and an e-card making event.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the upcoming festive season, Birdy unveiled the Christmas packaging for its all-time bestsellers --- Birdfy Feeder 1 and Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro, making them the best choices for Christmas gifts. To share your care with friends and loved ones, these marvelous limited editions bring the ultimate joy and cheerfulness of birdwatching.

Birdfy also released a heartwarming Christmas commercial, featuring a holiday e-card making event and a breezy, catchy rock song. The commercial pulls heartstrings for every birding enthusiast and serves as a heartfelt invitation to unlock the festive chapter of winter birdwatching.

Birdfy Smart Feeders: The Best Heartwarming Christmas Gifts

The arrival of Christmas ushers in the perfect season of showing your love and gratitude to friends and family members. This year, Birdfy released a Christmas commercial to accentuate the bright and joyous side of birdwatching with a touch of holiday vibe. It serves as a heartfelt invitation to unlock the festive and cheerful chapter of winter birdwatching. A Birdfy product always makes the best Christmas gift to show your deepest love and care. Let the remarkable feathered friends be the courier of your holiday wishes! They will be the most heart-melting companions for your friends and loved ones.

In the heartwarming commercial, birders can find the very birding scenario that is uniquely relatable to them, no matter it is the unboxing of Birdfy's Christmas limited editions, or the sharing of feathered friends’ breathtaking moments. The commercial tugs at heartstrings by showing precious moments of the fun, personalized and unmatched birding experience at every birder’s heart. To capture a bright and breezy feeling, it also features a catchy rock song titled “Bird Is the Word.”

Official Release of Limited-edition Holiday Packaging

Along with the commercial, Birdfy officially released the festive-themed packaging this year for its all-time bestsellers — Birdfy Feeder 1 and Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro. They make thoughtful Christmas gifts for those who enjoy savoring every moment of magnificent feathered friends.

The debut of the holiday packaging adds a festive touch to these iconic Birdfy smart feeders, which are up for grabs now on Birdfy’s official website, Amazon and other retail platforms. The policy for the Christmas editions is first come, first served. If you have already made up your mind to bring one home, don’t hesitate to make an order now.

What Is a Better Way to Send Out Heartfelt Christmas Wishes?

Sharing is caring. And when it comes to sharing Christmas wishes and greetings, it is especially the case. This year, each Birdfy's Christmas limited edition comes with a specially designed code. A simple scan will lead you straight away to a holiday e-card making event. A selection of heartfelt and birding-themed Christmas wishes is out there waiting for you to pick. By leaving a creative note, you can also write your own holiday messages. Tailored to birding enthusiasts, there is no better way to share festive wishes with those you care about.

Check out Birdfy's Christmas ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEBjPjJ62Jw&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=xmasedition

Create your holiday card now:

https://holiday.birdfy.com/Index/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=xmasedition

Christmas limited editions are up for grabs by visiting the links below.

Birdfy’s Official Website:

https://www.birdfy.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=xmasedition

Netvue's Amazon Store:

https://www.amazon.com/netvue?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=xmasedition

Birdfy's Amazon Store:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/1CD90983-B623-444F-A235-F3B9DC0E7EC2?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=xmasedition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.